Overcoming the stigma of drug trafficking and suddenly becoming a marketing powerhouse for cannabis-derived products was already a complex mission. Almost a decade later, after the approval of the legalization decree for the medicinal use of marijuana in Colombia, more than 90% of the companies in the sector are experiencing financial difficulties. About 40% of the companies authorized to operate in the last seven years have closed. Entrepreneurs point to the tangle of bureaucratic and legislative obstacles to doing business as the culprit. The story has, however, more links of complexity.

While in Colombia, after 2015, many rubbed their hands over the advent of the announced green gold, the results of the first plans to cultivate cannabis in the field only heralded setbacks. In one of the many companies that later went bankrupt, on the outskirts of Medellín, the plants were infected with fungus several times, also with parasites, and the truncated stabilization process forced the businessmen to rethink things more than once. time.

Those were the early years, when cannabis was just becoming the drug that revolutionized traditional anti-narcotics policy on a global scale. A new paradigm after years of police or military focus. Especially for a country that sought to strip away its condition, associated with the world of crime and the times of Pablo Escobar, a substance that had already been consumed eight millennia ago in China. But the focus of the business, according to the psychiatrist Pablo Zuleta, started off the rails. In his opinion, a line focused on the study and commercialization of therapeutic cannabis was followed, through the use of pharmacological oils, contrary to the evidence already collected in the developed world where the most advanced models had been directly using the flower.

From the beginning, says Alejandro Gaviria, former Minister of Health in those days of expectation, there were doubts about the way forward. “There was a technical discussion about whether to put a pharmacological or phytosanitary emphasis. Others thought that it should fit within what they call the wellness industry, ”he concludes. Zuleta adds that local businessmen spread the idea that medicinal cannabis in Colombia would have “quality levels above what existed in countries with established standards such as the United States, Canada or Israel.”

“Today the only products on the market are the drops,” continues Zuleta, director of the Center for Studies on Safety and Drugs at the Universidad de los Andes. “And they have all the limitations with respect to the rest of the indications and types of uses that exist,” he adds. After years of requests from the business community before the authorities, only until June of last year were the first 600 kilos of dried cannabis flower planted in La Mesa de los Santos (Santander) exported to Switzerland and the United States.

In the case of other products such as creams with cannabidiol, unlike oils, Zuleta clarifies that they are registered as cosmetics with the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (INVIMA). Not like drugs. But the difficulties are also rooted in a common factor throughout the world: the potential of the industry was overestimated. It was labeled by then as the next green gold. And in Colombia it was even said that it would put an end to drug trafficking. Or that their plantations would replace those of coca in a region like Cauca (southeast). But the market did not support those expectations.

Gaviria, also a former Minister of Education of the current Government, recalls that the projections predicted that exports of bananas and flowers combined would be exceeded. He admits that the pre-feasibility studies that were carried out in the country “were exaggerated in any regulatory scenario.” And the evidence, adds Pablo Zuleta, suggests that marijuana has always had a fairly limited use: “Studies in North America showed that a small percentage of Americans smoked at some time in their lives. A minority group. And that of that percentage a smaller group affirmed that consumption had had an observable public health impact on certain types of elements”.

Today, according to figures from the Colombian Association of Cannabis Industries (Asocolcanna), there are some 1,200 licensed companies. But the number of cultivated hectares has plummeted to less than a hundred, according to private calculations. A source in the sector assures that 95% of the companies find themselves without sufficient capital, without a target market or with marginal sales. Miguel Samper, president of the union, assured the BBC: “The cannabis industry in Colombia is in intensive care.”

Things can get worse. During the government of the conservative Iván Duque (2018-2022), the health promoting entities (EPS), the public-private companies that manage the system, stopped reimbursing the master formulas of cannabis derivatives. A fact that was partially corrected in January of this year during the new administration of President Gustavo Petro. A single entity reached an agreement with patients diagnosed with chronic pain, among other conditions, to deliver products to a population of close to one million people in and around Bogotá.

In this story, it is undeniable, the political brakes and the bureaucratic procedures that are required have also weighed. To former President Duque, and part of his entourage, marijuana seemed dangerous and was far from being one of his priorities. “Luigi Echeverri, one of Duque’s closest allies always told him: ‘Don’t get involved in that.’ That is a vice”, recalls Alejandro Gaviria, “there was an ideological prejudice at the level of the government party and a personal bias of the president”.

And he assures that, although it is true that the country has been becoming better informed on the matter, a great cultural lag persists in Congress that is exemplified in the recent legislative failure to regularize the legal framework for recreational use in adults, where the majority of experts detect the true potential of the business. Not in medicine. Pablo Zuleta recalls that during the discussions, a parliamentarian argued that “marijuana has the same carcinogenic components as tobacco.” “There is nothing more false!” Complains the expert.

On the other hand, Julián Wilches, an entrepreneur from the Clever Leaves company, says that “the idea with the medical cannabis law was for patients to have access to medicines. But the local market was not created, which delayed the creation of export capacities”.

Until now, Colombian products are beginning to access, by drops, markets in Germany, Australia or Switzerland, among others. Pablo Zuleta stresses that from the beginning of the cannabis project in Colombia there has been a latent contempt for “knowledge”. He recounts that many flower growers ventured in without hardly making a difference between their traditional crops and those of marijuana: “They began by pretending that they were still in the flower industry. And they were unaware that it is a precision exercise, with other industrial requirements and a different knowledge of the environmental balances to deal with seeds that, in principle, were imported”.

Alejandro Gaviria appeals to the title of a book by Laura Restrepo to characterize this case: story of enthusiasm. He acknowledges that this is a situation with similar patterns in almost the entire world. But also that all the energy was mobilized in the commercial part and that Colombia marginalized its own knowledge. From a historical and regional notion of crops in Cauca or in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta to the role of various actors during the so-called marimbera bonanza. A paradoxical phenomenon. And that runs parallel to the rise of hallucinogens, which, unlike cannabis, have yielded stronger results in clinical trials to treat depressive disorders and other ailments of the soul.

