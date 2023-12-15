There have been hours of uncertainty in the surroundings of the Guadalajara Sports Club, according to different reports, the Serbian technical director, Veljko Paunovicwould have suddenly presented his resignation to the institution since the beginning of the week and the information was known on the afternoon of Thursday, December 14, however, until the early hours of Friday, December 15, the red and white board had not said anything about it.
Meanwhile, some names are already known about who could be the new helmsman of the Sacred Flock and the most notable in recent hours has been the Argentine Fernando Gagobut here we share the rest of the names that have emerged according to the portal Passion Herd of Bolavip.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe reasons why the European coach would have made the decision to present his resignation is due to the differences with the board and the continuity of the project, as well as the pressure and displeasure over some decisions about the indisciplines that have been maintained within .
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The young 37-year-old strategist is the first option of the Guadalajara board in the face of the Serbian's imminent departure, this after the good relationship he maintains with the sports director. Fernando Hierro and his good performance in Racing Club.
With a good career in Argentine football directing several clubs and currently being under the scrutiny of others to command them, the former footballer is another of the candidates who Fernando Hierro has it on his agenda as a possible option.
One of the best Mexican coaches in recent years could have a second stage in the red and white team, now with more experience and having earned the respect of Mexican football for having been champion, he could be a good option currently that he is without a team.
After having been a two-time champion with the staunch rival of Rebaño Sagrado, it would be crazy, but at this point in his career after the failures in Tigres UANL and the Mexican national team, nothing could lift his career in Mexican soccer than taking one of the teams most popular and winning in Mexico.
The Argentine coach has dreamed of several opportunities to join Mexican soccer, but there has not yet been a project that interests him or a team that fully trusts him. He already has experience in Argentine soccer and even in Major League Soccer.
#candidates #replace #Veljko #Paunovic #Chivas
Leave a Reply