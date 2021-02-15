The Candidates Tournament, which was interrupted a year ago due to the covid-19 pandemic, It will resume on April 19, as Arkadi Dvorkovich announced today, President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) .. “The eighth day of the Candidates Tournament will be held on April 19 in Yekaterinburg,” the capital of the Urals, Dvorkovich told the TASS agency.

Dvorkovich announced that the participants will arrive in the Russian city two days before the start of the competition, which will last for ten days. “We hope that this time everything goes well,” he said. The final day will be held on April 28 and, if necessary, the tiebreaker will take place the following day.

The tournament was suspended on March 25, 2020 with the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi and the French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave with 4.5 points; followed by the Russian Alexandr Grischuk, the Dutch Anish Giri, the Chinese Hao Wang and the American Fabiano Caruana with 3.5 points, and the Russian Kirill Alekseenko and the Chinese Liren Ding close the classification with 2.5 points.

It had been rumored that the championship would move to the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, but FIDE confirmed today that the games that will define who will face the world champion, the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, will take place in Russian territory. FIDE announced last September the resumption of the tournament for November 1, but the epidemic situation in Russia, the scene of a second wave of the virus, and the inability to travel of the two Chinese chess players forced it to change its decision. Dvorkovich assured that the Chinese authorities have given him guarantees that this time Hao and Liren will be able to travel to Russia.