Once the first phase of the Eurocup was finished, it was possible to analyze which teams are the strongest in the tournament, which ones falter a little more and which ones have reached round of 16. And they take that into account the betting houses.
For this reason, the quotas that each one establishes determine which of them is the favorite to be the champion next day 11. From what we have seen so far, there is a lot of confidence in France, despite having won only 1 game. It is the favorite for bwin (4.75 per euro bet), Betfair (5) and 888 Sport (5.1).
The next with more options is England, although it is very on par with Italy. The pross trade at 7’25 per euro bet on bwin, 6’5 on Betfair and 7’5 on 888Sport. The azzurri, for me the most solid team so far, have quotas of 6’5, 7 and 6’75 euros per euro bet respectively in each of these houses
The fourth favorite is Germany, which yesterday suffered a great deal to certify his pass to the second round against Hungary (2-2). 7’5 euros is the fee offered by both bwin and Betfair, while 888Sport raises it to 8.5 per euro bet. Spain, after thrashing yesterday against Slovakia (0-5) rises to fifth place in the ‘scale’ of favorites
On bwin pay 9 euros for each bet if the Red wins, on Betfair 8 and on 888Sport 8’5. Holland and Belgium, who have also made perfect first phases, they are the next on the list, while today the eighth with the most chances according to the bookmakers it’s Portugal. Let’s remember, the current champion of the tournament.
