The 2024 Ballon d’Or features an exciting shortlist of candidates, with players who have shone for both their clubs and national teams. Based on recent performances and statistics, here we analyse the main contenders for this prestigious award with their odds according to the bookmakers.
These are the main candidates for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, each with performances that have made them stand out throughout the year. The competition is intense and anything can happen before the award ceremony.
Despite his move to MLS, Lionel Messi remains a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or. His performance at the Copa America, helping Argentina to another title, and his continued excellence on the field keep him in the conversation. Although his impact at Inter Miami is not as measurable as it was during his years in Europe, his talent and legacy remain undeniable.
Lamine Yamal has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in world football. At a young age, he has already broken several records with Barcelona and the Spanish national team, including being the youngest goalscorer in the history of the European Championship. His ability to influence the game and his future potential make him a fascinating candidate for the Ballon d’Or.
Dani Carvajal has had a standout season for Real Madrid, proving his defensive solidity and ability to support the attack. His experience and leadership at the back have been crucial to the team’s successes in both La Liga and the Champions League. Although defenders rarely win the Ballon d’Or, Carvajal’s impact this season puts him on the shortlist of contenders.
Jude Bellingham has had an exceptional season with Real Madrid, establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the world. With his ability to control the game, score crucial goals and lead in both La Liga and the Champions League, Bellingham has earned himself a prominent place in this race. His performance at Euro 2024 with England has also been outstanding, increasing his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.
Rodri has been a key part of Manchester City’s midfield, helping his side win the Premier League and have a solid Champions League campaign. His ability to win back the ball and distribute the play accurately makes him one of the best midfielders in the world. His influence on both the club and the Spanish national team has been fundamental.
Vinicius Junior has been instrumental in Real Madrid’s success this season, especially in the Champions League. His ability to break past defences and create scoring opportunities has been key for his team. With 11 assists and several important goals, Vinicius has proven to be an exceptional talent. His performance in the Copa America with Brazil has also been notable, placing him as one of the leading candidates.
More news about the Ballon d’Or
#candidates #win #Ballon #dOr #bookmakers
Leave a Reply