2021 is coming to an end and the Uruguayan newspaper El País is preparing to deliver the traditional award for the best player of the year.
Here we tell you who are the candidates to win the award, which Marinho won in 2020.
Gabigol was the great figure of Flamengo and was once again at an incredible level. He scored 12 goals for Brasileirao and was the top scorer in the Copa Libertadores (11)
Dream year for Hulk at Atlético Mineiro. The figure of the team that won the Brasileirao and the Brazilian Cup.
Julián Álvarez was one of the figures in this 2021 of the continent. He stood out especially in Argentine soccer, where he was the top figure for River and the local championship (he was the top scorer). His great level put him on the radar of the European soccer giants. 21 years for a footballer who generates many illusions for the future.
One of the greatest figures of Palmeiras, who became champion of the Copa Libertadores. The Paraguayan is at a very high level and is a fundamental piece for the structure of the team.
