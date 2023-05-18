Home page politics

The vote on May 21 will probably be a neck-and-neck race – the most important information about the Greek elections in 2023.

Munich – In the parliamentary elections in Greece, the focus is on three candidates – even if it is unlikely that any of them will be able to establish their own government majority. Observers are therefore already expecting a new election. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, meanwhile, has yet to lose an election to his challenger Alexis Tsipras and has already beaten him three times – at national, local and European level. At the beginning of May, he mockingly compared the general election to a basketball game in the USA: “Whoever loses is out.”

Parliamentary Election Greece May 21, 2023 four years 300 around ten million around 440,000

Kyriacus Mitsotakis: In the election campaign, the current Greek Prime Minister is citing the economic growth of the past four years and a solid foreign policy with two important alliances with the USA and France. “We now have much more experience to tackle the changes that will transform Greece into a modern European state,” he said in a TV interview in May.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis © Aris Messinis/AFP

In his words, in view of the Ukraine war and other challenges, the country must currently be led with a “strong hand”. If his party, which he has headed since 2016, were not re-elected, Greece’s economic recovery would be at risk. Mitsotakis comes from a family of politicians and tries to shake off his elitist image when dealing with voters.

Alexis Tsipras: Tsipras was head of government from 2015 to 2019 when Greece was going through a serious debt and financial crisis. He now wants a second chance to show what his party can achieve if government spending is not capped by the EU and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Alexis Tsipras at a campaign event in Thessaloniki © Achilleas Chiras/Imago

The EU and IMF had saved Greece from national bankruptcy three times since 2010, albeit with strict austerity requirements. His party has since moved further into the political center. Tsipras was the first openly atheist prime minister in religious Greece and the youngest in a hundred years. He got into politics at 16 when he organized school protests against Mitsotakis’ father’s education policies. He rose quickly in his party because a new face was being sought for the 2006 mayoral elections in Athens. Two years later he became party leader.

Nikos Androulakis: Androulakis was traded as a possible coalition partner for Mitsotakis right after his election as party leader in 2021. But then it became known that Androulakis’ phone was being monitored by the secret service. Since then he has been demanding an investigation into the wiretapping affair.

Nikos Androulakis © Sakis Mitrodilis/AFP

Androulakis is a civil engineer and was already involved in the Pasok youth party. He sat in the European Parliament for two electoral terms, but has not yet sat in the Parliament in Athens. In March he stunned the public by remarking that he would only join a government led by neither Mitsotakis nor Tsipras.

Nikos Androulakis Characteristics Current office party leader Political party Pasok Kinal party alignment social democratic Old 44 Educational qualification/occupation Democritus University of Thrace/Civil Engineer Marital status single father

Greece election 2023: The polls

Although Mitsotakis is clearly ahead in the polls, no clear majority is expected. Most recently, every tenth of those entitled to vote was still undecided. In polls, Mitsotakis’ party Nea Dimokratia achieved up to 33.6 percent of the votes, Tsipras’ Syriza up to 26.9 percent.

Electoral system in Greece This is still the case in Greece proportional representation. 280 of the 300 MPs will be elected after him, and 20 will go to the party with the most votes. In order to enter parliament, the parties must receive at least three percent of the votes. However, pollsters assume that the top candidate could need 46 percent of the votes this time to finally win. If neither party succeeds, the vote is likely to become one Blockade in Parliament to lead. First, because neither party seems able to secure a majority. Secondly, because the three leading parties have already declared that they do not want to work together. Failure to form a coalition government would mean that it would close in early July new elections would come. Then a new electoral law would take effect, giving the winner additional seats.

Greece election 2023: the election issues

In the election campaign, Mitsotakis is promoting tax cuts, a revival of tourism after Corona and continuous growth of most recently six percent in 2022. His party promises to increase the minimum wage to 1,000 euros, fight unemployment and invest in Greece’s health system.

Tsipras promises to restore confidence in the state, which was shaken by a wiretapping scandal involving the Greek secret service and the serious train accident in February. “Mitsotakis doesn’t care about the average citizen, only about the powerful,” Tsipras said during the election campaign.

Tsipras wants to increase the education budget, raise salaries for civil servants and health workers, and fight inflation, which he blames on “cartels” in the country. “Greece has Bulgarian wages and British prices,” he said last week. He accuses Mitsotakis of wasting billions of euros on political allies and his family. (AFP/dpa/frs)