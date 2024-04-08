The presidential campaigns have already passed the first month of starting and the most interesting thing for the country, it is clear, has happened and continues to happen outside of them. Without going any further, and in these days, the diplomatic confrontation between the governments of Mexico and Ecuador, which culminated in the emergence of police and military personnel in our Embassy in Quito, passing through the triumphal arch the international conventions on the matter.

The protagonists on the Mexican side, in this Latin American tragicomedy of blows and violations of international law, have been President López Obrador, Foreign Minister Bárcena, former ambassador Serur and Roberto Canseco, the head of the Foreign Ministry who was in charge of the legation when the attack occurred. incident.

Canseco, by the way, is already being compared by some to heroes such as Pípila, Niño Artillero, the Hero of Nacozari and Sergeant Pedraza, for his attempt to prevent the Ecuadorian SWAT from attacking the former vice president of that country Jorge Glas, who was asylum, under Mexican protection. Who was reduced to a third place in the midst of all this? Guess what: the presidential candidates.

Although one of them will be the new president starting next October, his statements have not had any kind of weight. The three limited themselves to closing ranks with the Government with a series of lukewarm phrases issued through social networks.

Those who expected that, at this point, López Obrador had resigned himself to being what gringos call a lame duck (or “lame duck”), that is, a president who is about to leave office, when the elections from which his successor will emerge are imminent and power begins to slip out of his hands. Nothing of that. His “dolphin”, that is, Claudia Sheinbaum, who leads the polls, remains in his shadow. Forced not to distance herself from her leader on any issue, at least as long as they don't put the presidential sash over her, she limits herself to endorsing her support every morning, afternoon and night. What novel proposals can be put forward by someone whose role is to promise absolute continuity with respect to a Government that considers itself perfect, since it does not accept any kind of error?

The main opposition candidate, They maintain that their foreign policy is the most meddlesome and ideologized that Mexico has had in decades and we go through Latin America from mess to mess, giving our opinion on all the elections as if it were our responsibility to do so and insisting on imposing our vision on other countries. But apart from that, Gálvez cannot afford to make light of the violation of Mexican sovereignty in the Embassy. To be honest: beyond political differences, no one who aspires to the highest electoral position in the country should bet on praising the breaking of the international diplomatic framework.

And, finally, it is not that any statement by Jorge Álvarez Máynez on any topic is going to become trending topics or leave no one sleeping. But, at least, the Citizen Movement candidate (third even in his party's polls) did not make the mistake of jumping the fence and adopting some exaggerated position, out of patriotism or, even more foolishly, because it justified the barbarity that was the break-in at the Embassy.

Will the time come when these candidates and their words, projects and “plays” will be the axis around which the country's news revolves? There are less than two months to go to the polls and it doesn't seem like it's going to happen.

