The only debate between the headliners of the Congress of Deputies by the main political parties of the Region of Murcia not only served them this Tuesday to defend their main commitments and ask for support for their formations, facing the general elections of 23 of July. They also used it to warn about possible alliances to the left and right to continue in La Moncloa or reach it and to launch continuous and harsh reproaches about the national and regional management in matters such as the economy, the fight against unemployment and inflation, the situation of the Mar Menor, the reduction in the Tajo-Segura transfer and the promotion of desalination plants, regional financing and proposals on violence against women, immigration and health.

After the unsuccessful inauguration of Fernando López Miras as president of the Autonomous Community in the Regional Assembly, the political news of the Region of Murcia moved to the capital this Tuesday, on the occasion of the only debate of the general elections of 23-J. The event, organized by the Círculo de Economía de la Región de Murcia and LA VERDAD, brought together the four heads of the PP, PSOE, Vox and Sumar Congress of Deputies list at the Real Casino de Murcia: Luis Alberto Marín, Francisco Lucas, Lourdes Méndez and Javier Sánchez Serna, respectively.

Méndez repeatedly appealed to the “useful vote, which is for Vox and not for the PP”; Marín, to a government of “Feijóo, end sanchismo”; Lucas, to choose between “advancing” with Pedro Sánchez and the PSOE or going back with “the PP and the extreme right”; and Sánchez Serna, to decide between a progressive government “with Yolanda Díaz” or the involution of the right.

The debate, moderated by LA VERDAD journalist Manuel Buitrago, was initially marked by allusions to the role of each party in the Regional Assembly, where the popular candidate did not obtain the necessary votes to revalidate the regional Presidency; and the television face-to-face the night before between the acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the national leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

See also The demands of the captains of Colombian soccer teams Related News



And above all there were reproaches in almost all directions. From some applicants to others. From the block on the right to the one on the left, due to the management of the central government in the last four years in its treatment of the Region; and vice versa, due to the possible alliance between PP and Vox to reach La Moncloa with an agenda that brings economic cuts and social and labor rights and due to their supposed agreement to govern the Region together as of July 24, no longer tied by the electoral strategies of the national leaderships.

Méndez’s interpellations to the popular Marín were striking to ask him “why” the popular ones have rejected entry into the regional executive of Vox, to the satisfaction of the PSOE. Marín avoided entering into direct confrontation with Méndez and focused on attacking Lucas and highlighting the unfair treatment of the Region during the last four years and defending himself against Sánchez Serna’s invective regarding the economic and social policies of the PP.

He also vindicated his management as Minister of Finance and that of the Miras executive and projected a scenario in which Feijóo will preside over the new central government and he will demand the reform of the regional financing system. He also tried, unsuccessfully, to get Lucas to commit to transferring that same demand to the Minister of Finance if the PSOE wins. The socialist candidate replied that “he is late”, because the PSOE presented a proposal for modification and the PP rejected it. In any case, he pointed out that he will continue to demand an increase in funds for the Community.

One of the moments of greatest tension had Sánchez Serna and Méndez as protagonists. “Are you going to deny the rights to Lgtbi families?” Inquired the candidate of Sumar to that of Vox and cited the policy of “the ultra-right in Italy.” Méndez responded that his party defends the rights of all people and places the traditional family as one of the axes of national politics. However, he criticized the spending on “Lgtbi flags” and assured, in response to the accusations of the Sumar candidate regarding the denial of sexist violence, that Vox does defend women against “domestic violence” and the “main problem” they suffer: that “there is no real reconciliation policy” that favors their “maternity”.

In the block of pacts, Méndez affirmed that the debate between Sánchez and Feijóo was “regrettable”, because “they did not talk about water, land, security, immigration, housing, squatting. Of course, the most used word was Abascal ». Marín refused to talk about an alliance with Vox and predicted “the end of sanchismo” and stated that “it is more important than ever to end this disastrous stage” and open that of Feijóo, with measures such as the deflation of personal income tax, the drop in VAT to more staple foods and a reduction in ‘waste spending’.

Francisco Lucas accused Feijóo of using “false data” in the television debate and said that Marín would surely do the same. And he described Pedro Sánchez’s intervention as that of a “brave” president, from whose task he highlighted two figures: that “half of the new contracts are permanent” and the rise in the Interprofessional Salary to 1,080 euros. Regarding inflation, he said that “there are many families suffering, it is true, but we are on the right path” with measures to contain it and create jobs.

Sánchez Serna stated, regarding the face-to-face on Antena 3, that it was “boring” and that “these elections should not be about a fight between gentlemen from the right and the extreme right”, but rather “how to improve working conditions, health care and the climate crisis and growing inequality, in short, the needs of the people. And he opted for a policy of “green reindustrialization, decent work and fair taxation.” Sumar wants to “promote the recovery of the value chain, and therefore industrial, in the Region of Murcia.” And he explained that half of the buildings in the Region need rehabilitation and a high rate fails to meet the air conditioning requirements.

Lourdes Méndez regretted that the Region of Murcia “has been left behind by this central government” and that 10% of young people have had to leave the Community due to lack of opportunities. And she proposed a reduction in personal income tax for income of less than 70,000 euros and suppress municipal capital gains and property tax. She also promised a “deflation” of the Marín Income Tax.

[Habrá ampliación]