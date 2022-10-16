Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, during one of the electoral debates. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

A few days before the presidential elections, the most controversial and with the greatest unknowns since the times of the dictatorship, Brazilians still do not know what the winner intends to do with the country: the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, or the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Neither of the two candidates vying for the head of state have presented a specific program on economic or social issues, both of which are crucial at this time.

President Bolsonaro has it difficult because in these four years of government he has done exactly the opposite of what he had promised to be elected, and he has wasted time threatening to stage a coup. He had promised to put an end to the so-called conservative and corrupt “old politics” and has ended up relying on the most stale in Congress, giving himself and his practices body and soul. He had promised a liberal economic policy with the promise of privatizing state companies, starting with Petrobras. He had promised the world of money to reduce the State to a minimum and it has been the other way around.

He had promised to put an end to the scourge of political corruption that according to him had been the work of Lula’s left, and it ended up appearing that he and his entire family seem involved, as well as various ministers of his government, in corruption scandals.

And now to be re-elected, the president is using the methods of the old politics that he condemned by spending millions of public money to finance his candidacy. And despite this, his voters still do not know what he would do and what he would change from his disastrous four-year government. All his strength is being put into the fact that with him the “hateful and satanic” communists, who also exist only in his fantasy, will not return to power.

In turn, also his opponent in the lawsuit, Lula da Silva, who this time presents himself as the leader of a range of political formations that go from the left to the non-fascist right, is still a few days before the elections without presenting a program concrete government alleging that he already governed twice and everyone knows what he did. What happens is that from then to today, not only Brazil but world politics has changed and new problems have arisen that demand new solutions, which neither of the two favorites has presented until today.

And it is this ambiguity and modesty in presenting public opinion on both sides with a concrete and detailed program that deals with the unprecedented problems that the country is experiencing, especially in the field of the economy, broadening the horizons not only of poverty that embraces half the population but of hunger and misery.

And, at the same time, none propose how to curb the inferno of hate unleashed by extreme right-wing politics that is dividing families themselves, that has exacerbated already serious crime and has caused, according to a poll of Datafolha days ago, 75% of young people consider leaving their country if they could.

Until now, what has been seen in the campaign is a sad and vulgar rosary of low-caliber mutual accusations, of accusations that taste of the sewer, launched by both candidates as Satanism, cannibalism, Freemasonry, and lately even pedophilia, while from the big businessmen and the millions of unemployed are waiting to be told how they are going to combat the serious economic crisis and the climate of physical and moral violence that has been unleashed in the country.

Perhaps for this reason, the last television debates before the elections that will confront both candidates are highly anticipated, since they could end up moving the chips of the millions of voters who have not yet decided who to vote for. And this precisely because none of the candidates has put on the table, without hesitation or ambiguity, what they intend to do so that this great country returns to its democratic normality, recovers its self-confidence and uproots the weeds of hatred, of unemployment and even the hunger that plagues him.

It will soon be known if the result of the elections will keep the country in the current climate of fear, despair and unresolved unknowns or will give it back the hope of being able to mirror itself as the country of the future, when it was said that “God was Brazilian”. ”. Now what Brazil has left over are demons and despair. Or is the resurrection Sunday miracle coming?

