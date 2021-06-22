THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 9:40 PM

The candidates for Queen of the Huerta de Murcia made this Tuesday afternoon the traditional floral offering to the Virgin in the Cathedral. The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, and the Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex, received the applicants, who were accompanied by the president of the Peñas Huertanas, Juan Pablo Hernández. Later, the procession went to the Cathedral to make the traditional offering of flowers to the Virgin.

The 2019 Children’s Queen, Candela Sánchez, made her offering in the company of the mayor García Rex and the president of the Peñas Huertanas, while the 2019 Queen of the Huerta, Isabel López, did so with the mayor, José Antonio Serrano . Shortly after, the Teatro Circo de Murcia hosted the official reception ceremony, which served to present the 24 children and 18 older applicants.

The event, enlivened by performances by the Orfeón Fernández Caballero, La Parranda and the Cuadrilla de Patiño, was the prelude to the official election act that will take place on Saturday, June 26. José Antonio Serrano pointed out that “the fact that the election ceremony is held on Saturday is palpable proof that the virus and the pandemic are giving us a truce, it seems that it is remitting and we are returning to the long-awaited normality. And with that normality, I hope and wish that our streets will once again be full of folklore and the events to which the peñas huertanas have us accustomed ”.

The mayor addressed the candidates to indicate that by youth they represent one of the groups that should be encouraged the most in maintaining the traditions of Murcia. “Among all of you, there are two queens whose names we will know, but I want to tell you that you are all queens for us, for your involvement, for your participation and for having waited so patiently,” said the mayor.

Next Saturday, at 9:00 p.m., the official ceremony for the election of Reina de la Huerta will take place at the Murcia Artillery Barracks. The attendance of the public will comply with the capacity regulations according to the authorized protocols. Previously, at 8:00 p.m. a last reception of the Outgoing Ladies and Queens will be held in the Plenary Hall of the City Council.