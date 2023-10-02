The race for mayor of Medellín has taken an unexpected turn. Daniel Quintero resigned this Sunday from his position as mayor of the city, three months before the end of his constitutional period. The two main candidates to succeed him have found a new enemy in the media. Former mayor Federico Gutiérrez, who leads in all the polls, has decided not to attend the debates organized by Telemedellín because, according to him, the city’s main public channel is “an extension of the social networks of those who govern poorly today.” Juan Carlos Upegui, candidate of former mayor Daniel Quintero and second in the polls, has said that the newspaper El Colombiano, the main newspaper in Medellín, “is a sewer of misinformation.” The Foundation for Freedom of the Press (FLIP) says that those most affected by these fights are the citizens, who are losing their right to truthful information at a key moment for the future of Medellín.

For Jonathan Bock, director of the FLIP, the dispute has a long history that makes a serious situation for democracy seem normal. “In the four years of Daniel Quintero’s mayoralty, the relationship that should exist between a president and the media has weakened,” Bock tells EL PAÍS. “Quintero maintained an aggressive and stigmatizing communications strategy against El Colombiano, which worsened every time the newspaper published something negative for his government.”

That line of confrontation has been inherited by Upegui, Quintero’s former Secretary of Nonviolence and who on several occasions has said that the newspaper is persecuting his candidacy. In an interview with EL PAÍS, the candidate of the Independent movement affirms that El Colombiano wants to turn voters against him: “They do it with lies and defamation. We do not see informational balance. It is clear that they are doing everything possible to damage our image and to protect that of Federico Gutiérrez.” Luz María Sierra, director of the newspaper, told EL PAÍS: “It is not our role to enter into debates with a candidate. We do journalism. And our research is what speaks for us.”

The most recent chapter of this fight has to do with the complaints made by El Colombiano about the contracts of Upegui’s girlfriend with the current Administration. In an article titled “Where does Juan Carlos Upegui get so much money for his campaign?”, journalist Daniel Valero, general editor of the newspaper, states that Andrea Vahos, the candidate’s partner, “works in the Communications office of the Undersecretariat of Educational Planning of the Ministry of Education. Upegui and Vahaos have stated that this information is false. “They said that my girlfriend works in the administration and that was proven to be a lie. “She worked at the end of last year to be able to participate in the candidacy without a conflict of interest,” Upegui told EL PAÍS. The newspaper states that the candidate has not requested an official rectification request.

Jonathan Bock insists that if there is a disagreement between a citizen or a politician and a media outlet, because the former believes that some of the information published is not true, they should resort to rectification and not to coordinated attacks on social networks. “That is the mechanism that the Constitutional Court has advised. But in this specific case there has been no official request, they are just rumors on social networks,” he explains.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

According to a statement from the FLIP, after Upegui and Vahos published stigmatizing messages against El Colombiano, “journalist Daniel Rivera reported having received more than a hundred comments a day on his social networks, in which they insult him and discredit his work and the medium in which he works.” According to the FLIP, “these accusations against El Colombiano on networks are an articulated strategy to generate doubts among citizens and misinform on relevant issues during the electoral season, such as the sources of financing for political campaigns.” Bock states that the media must strengthen their verification mechanisms and when there is false information they must correct it publicly and assume the consequences.

On the other hand, the dispute between Federico Gutiérrez’s campaign and Telemedellín also reached serious levels of aggressiveness. The first shock occurred on August 20, when the channel — which depends on the mayor in office — organized a debate for mayoral candidates to which Gutiérrez decided not to go. Through a statement he thanked the invitation, and explained his determination. “Telemedellín has been repeatedly used as a campaign platform for one of the mayoral candidates and there are no guarantees for my participation in said dialogue scenario.” The candidate accused the channel of having electoral purposes: “We cannot talk about guarantees when Telemedellín became an extension of the social networks of an administration that destroyed trust in our city.”

The fight worsened on September 10 when, once again, Gutiérrez was absent from a debate organized by the channel. This time he said that he had not been invited and that he found out about the event from an advertisement on social networks. “Telemedellín organized a debate to benefit the candidates of those who are stealing from the city… I did not attend for obvious reasons. “Those who watched the debate realized that it was nothing more than a trap.” Given his recurring refusal to attend, the channel’s audience is left without knowing what the man who, according to all polls, is the favorite to be the next mayor of Medellín thinks.

Jonathan Bock believes that Gutiérrez’s decision is serious because it violates citizens’ right to access to information, and even more so in electoral circumstances. “Telemedellín is the public channel with an important audience in the city; It is the natural space to have those debates. Federico Gutiérrez’s argument is very insufficient. He suggests that there may be other underlying strategies such as not wanting to participate in debates because he has the advantage in the polls.

According to Bock, Gutiérrez not only does not attend the debates, but also takes the opportunity to stigmatize and question the media and Mayor Quintero. But he forgets that when he was mayor he used public media and resources to promote himself and his administration. “It is the same thing that he criticizes Quintero,” summarizes the director of the NGO.

Although it is especially acute in Medellín, the problem does not remain in the capital of Antioquia. So far in 2023, FLIP has documented 36 cases of stigmatization of media and journalists, of which 27 are related to electoral coverage. “This strategy is reiterated by some public officials or by those seeking to enter public service. It consists of issuing stigmatizing messages against the press, instrumentalizing the media to favor their own interests and promoting a narrative of misinformation that sows distrust towards the media,” concludes Bock.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.