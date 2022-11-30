“Mr. Elkann, you could do a lot worse than call Paul Hembery“. Thus Dieter Rencken of the Dutch magazine racingnews365.com closes a long analysis on the future of Matthias Binotto and of Ferrari. As already underlined by the national press, there is no shortage of alternatives for Binotto with Audi in pole position, while if the successor of the former team principal at the helm of the Gestione Sportiva has not yet been indicated, the reason is that the only candidate ready to settle in Maranello , Frederic Vasseur, does not entirely convince the Ferrari management. According to Rencken Hembery would be perfect because no candidate has all the requisites required to drive a Ferrari, but he is a figure who comes very close because “he is a consummate racing man, accustomed to Italian politics, who speaks fluent Italian and who lived there for years before embarking on a cosmopolitan corporate life, who is known to all the major players in the paddock, who thoroughly understands the policy of F1, which has managed a company with accounts and a budget of a certain level and which, fundamentally, is available immediately”. Paul Hembery was the manager and the face of Pirelli on the track until 2018 when he then passed the baton to Mario Isola and therefore it would be a profile that may not be very attractive at first glance, but actually possessing all the skills necessary to play the role of team principal of an F1 team.



