The former candidate for the presidency of Guatemala Carlos Pineda, during a campaign event. Moises Castillo (AP)

The possibility of winning the presidency of Guatemala vanished in less than a month for Carlos Pineda, who had led the polls since the beginning of May. The 23% in the intention to vote that gave him strength to see himself in the second round, also became his greatest vulnerability, because they put him at the center of legal actions to strip him of the candidacy.

Pineda, a businessman from the province who climbed in the polls thanks to his campaign on TikTok, is the third presidential candidate to denounce the institutional blockade to participate in the elections on June 25 and the annulment of his candidacy raises the voices that denounce fraud before the application of arbitrary criteria to exclude uncomfortable candidates for the system. “The election acquires the character of restricted elections where the electoral authority becomes the first and great elector of the process, restricting the citizen vote to the preselected offer.” recently proclaimed the organization Mirador Electoral.

Among the fallen candidates who call the electoral process a “fraud” are the son of former president Álvaro Arzú, Roberto Arzu García-Granados and the indigenous leader Thelma Cabrera. The three have been legally excluded, but in circumstances that many opponents consider arbitrary and in a context of “institutional cooptation,” according to Arzú, while Cabrera and Pineda went further by speaking of symptoms of a “dictatorship.”

When there is less than a month left for the votes, the Constitutional Court cleared the situation of two of the three presidential binomials with the capacity to dispute the first places in the election. Pineda is excluded due to errors in the party assemblies that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) had let pass and that did not pose an obstacle, until they were exposed by the party of Manuel Baldizón, the former deputy who served a sentence in the United States and returned in 2022 to resume his political influence.

Baldizón’s complaint came on May 7, five days after Pineda grabbed headlines for his lead in the polls. Pineda was going to run for the presidency with the Cambio party, created by the children of Baldizón, although after a fracture in relations last January he sought a space in the Citizen Prosperity party. This is a group led by Lilian García, a deputy close to the presidential candidate of the National Unity of Hope party, Sandra Torres, who ranks second in some polls. The party that Pineda chose was on the brink of cancellation but they revived it at the cost of errors that could border on illegal.

In the ruling that leaves Pineda out, the constitutional chamber requests that an investigation be initiated to find out if there was any illegality in the errors that the electoral authority let pass and urges them to demand that the parties comply with the requirements, to prevent them from in the future the court will have to intervene in the “electoral redirection”.

Eliminate contenders

The indigenous leader Thelma Cabrera and the former human rights attorney Jordan Rodas have been left out of the electoral contest because the electoral court invalidated the solvency of administration of public funds that Rodas presented for his candidacy. Rodas’ public role had not been questioned until days after the Movement for the Liberation of the Peoples (MLP) proclaimed him as a vice-presidential candidate.

With a proposal for the formation of the plurinational state and the nationalization of public resources, Cabrera came in fourth place in the 2019 presidential elections. In fifth place was Roberto Arzú García-Granados, who presented himself as a “disruptive option, rejecting corruption” and that he intended to resume the legacy of his father, former president Álvaro Arzú Irigoyen of the conservative Unionist party.

The 53-year-old businessman and former president of a soccer club assures that he was removed from the race because of his chances of being in the first places in the voting and because he continued with his political commitment despite threats of being imprisoned, as they have denounced. other candidates.

Arzú-García Granados, from the Podemos party, has described the current electoral process as the “modern electoral fraud” that stems from “institutional co-optation” that excludes and favors certain candidates.

As the months progress, the accommodation of pieces in the electoral scenario has become evident, from the exclusion of various binomials and the application of differentiated criteria, depending on who is involved, which constitutes one of the elements of systemic fraud. , explains political scientist Mack.

Several political actors have the perception of the blocking of candidates who do not have the consent of the party alliance that would seek to favor Zury Ríos Sosa, the daughter of former dictator Efraín Ríos Montt, and Manuel Conde, the candidate of the Vamos party, the force that led Alejandro Giammattei to the presidency. That is the reading when observing the movements, explains the political scientist Luis Mack, but there is no more evidence that the elimination of the candidates responds to a plan or who orchestrates it.

The candidacy of Arzú García-Granados was invalidated by an action by the FCN-Nación party that is nominating former president Jimmy Morales as a candidate for deputy. During his administration, Morales suspended the mandate of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) and his party is part of the majority political alliance that was created during the current legislature together with the government party.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal considers that Arzú-García Granados is not suitable to run for the presidency, due to the rebellion he showed by not heeding several warnings for campaigning early. The criterion of the constitutional chamber is that the court has the power and supremacy to examine whether or not the candidate meets the criteria of capacity, suitability and honesty established by the Constitution.

The Podemos candidate was not the only one who was promoted before the start of the campaign, but he was the only one to whom the most drastic of sanctions was applied and although he paid the fines imposed, that did not exempt him from the suitability test to which he was subjected. the electoral magistrates.

The MLP pairing was the first to be left out because the electoral court invalidated one of the requirements presented by the vice-presidential candidate, Jordán Rodas. The former Human Rights attorney had all his paperwork in order, but when he was proclaimed as a candidate, a criminal investigation began that caused him to lose his solvency in the administration of public funds.

Cabrera continues with the promotion of the candidates for mayors and deputies of the MLP party. “We are governed by criminals, we are under a dictatorship, non-registration shows that these criminals violate their constitution, their electoral law because in MLP we meet the requirements,” Thelma Cabrera said Wednesday at a political rally.

vote flow

The departure of the leader, Carlos Pineda, according to a CID-Gallup poll, could favor the rise of the presidential candidate Edmond Mulet, a former United Nations official and lawyer accused of participating in illegal adoptions of children in the eighties. However, Mulet faces the threat of a criminal case that arose from the office of prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, designated as an anti-democratic actor by the United States. The prosecution points out as obstruction of justice the messages of solidarity and support that Mulet issued in favor of the president of the newspaper, Jose Rubén Zamora, prosecuted for a money laundering case that was put together in three days.

Amidst the uncertainty, the presidential candidate of the VOS party, Manuel Villacorta, took an aggressive turn in his campaign, while the Netcenter -a group of Twitter accounts that publish the scoops and details of the cases against justice operators- announced a complaint penalty that would jeopardize the continuity of the match. Thus, when asked who to vote for on June 25, citizens face greater uncertainty as they do not know if they will be able to support their candidates.

