During the last few weeks, the possibility that Marco Antonio Ruiz will not continue in charge of Tigres for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League has been raised. Technicians like Juan Carlos Osorio, Gerardo Martino, Ricardo Gareca, Marcelo Gallardo and Jorge Sampaoli would be some of the options to take the reins of the UANL team.
However, according to the most recent reports, the chosen one could be another candidate and this one would have the approval of André Pierre Gignac, one of the great figures of felines. Marcelo Bielsa, who was sacked by Premier League side Leed United in February 2022, is still a free agent and would be an option for the university students.
The legendary Argentine strategist sounded like a possibility to take the Mexican National Team, but this scenario did not materialize. Last January he was wanted by Everton, but “Loco” could not reach an agreement with the English team. Bielsa is free and several teams are looking for them. In this context, Tigres could make a proposal to bring in the legendary technical director.
Bielsa and Gignac coincided for a year at Olympique de Marseille. The French soccer player has publicly declared his admiration for the Argentine strategist and has praised his ways of working with the player to enhance his abilities.
“Loco”, for his part, in a letter, praised the top scorer in the history of Tigres, in November 2017.
“He is invincible, not because they never get over him, but because he never gives up. His mind takes on every challenge that comes his way. He leaves the energy he possesses on the field, considering the team above him. He infects, transmits, vibrates, excites the fan and he is passionate about doing it (…) In Marseille we lived together for a year and that made me a better coach”
– Bielsa in his letter
The good relationship between Gignac and Bielsa could play in favor of Tigres in the event that the board seeks to hire ‘Loco’.
One of Bielsa’s conditions for taking on a team would be to take it at the beginning of the football year and that the club’s facilities and the institution’s future plans are to his liking.
