How will you govern Claudia Sheinbaum If within 13 months he assumes the presidency of the Republic?. In reality, we do not know, but beyond the promises of continuity with President López Obrador, which he will undoubtedly keep personally, there is no doubt that the candidate of Brunettelike Xochitl Galvezyou will find a country with very marked deficits that will define the future of any administration: security, health, education and an additional chapter with multiple repercussions, the relationship with private initiative and with USA.

In health, 2023 will not substantially improve a situation in which 52 percent of Mexicans do not have access to social security or health. The budget for IMSS Welfare that aims, after the failure of INSABI, to replace the Popular insurance (its disappearance is one of the biggest mistakes of this administration), it will be less than that intended for Two Mouths. In education, the catastrophic programs of the New Mexican School will have to confront precisely what they ignore: the lag in reading and mathematics that can reach up to 70 percent of children and young people. A woman with Claudia’s academic training cannot ignore that fact.

Claudia He has worked all these years with a team, in general, of a lower level than could be expected and has mimicked the presidential slogans. But she has left some signs that may be interesting. In health she repeatedly faced Hugo Lopez Gatell and ended up applying different policies than those promoted by the undersecretary, especially during the pandemic. He fought, the same as Marcelo Ebrardbecause the vaccines were purchased and applied and the operation to do so in Mexico City was successful in that first stage.

Security is where the administration of services is best evaluated. Claudia in CDMX. After a beginning that seemed to lead to the ruin of his management with Secretary Jesús Orta, he quickly rectified and despite the opposition of the most radical sectors of his party, he placed in charge of security Omar García Harfuchwho not only managed to reverse, bring down the city’s crime rates by more than 60 percent, but also demonstrated that with close inter-institutional collaboration, a lot of intelligence and timely use of force, there can be successful strategies in the fight against crime. unsafety.

Yes, as everything indicates, Omar will seek the head of government of the capital, Claudia He may have in the now former secretary of security the best complement for his own candidacy: Garcia Harfuch has weight and influence on Brunette and much beyond. He would be a very well-positioned candidate and winning the election would guarantee not only political stability but also social and security stability in the country’s capital.

SheinbaumThose who know her well say that she is not only a very demanding official, who even falls into what is called micromanagement, but also very rigorous, so much so that sometimes she becomes rigid. García Harfuch is just as rigorous, but she has an innate communication capacity that greatly benefits him. When you see them operating together, they both win and that is a huge benefit for both of them.

It is also a success if the appointment of Garcia Harfuch for the city, because it will be possible to close the circle, the stage of transformation of the security policy followed in the current capital administration. An obvious symbol that this is the intention is the arrival of Pablo Vázquez to replace Omar in the CDMX security secretariat. Vázquez is one of the men closest to Garcia Harfuchwith a professional origin and a very similar training, who has also worked very intensely in social areas related to security, such as Ceasefire, programs that have advanced but that need strengthening and continuity to fully bear fruit.

Sheinbaum It will mark differences with the current administration in health, security and way of exercising government. He will also do it, he has said it especially in private meetings with businessmen, in economic terms and investment management, public and private, especially in energy and, at least that is what he has allowed to transcend, he will do it from practically the beginning of his administration if he becomes president of the republic.

There remain doubts about his team that will be clarified as the days go by. Brunette It is a social movement that covers almost everything, but beyond that, there must be a coherent and homogeneous team around its candidate. The incorporation of García Harfuch is a very good decision in that sense. The role that other out-of-public figures have played in getting him to the candidacy, too. The elections are a long time away, nine months, but precisely for this reason the first movements are so important, as they are the ones that ultimately set the tone and perception of the entire process.

Identity fraud

What is needed for X (formerly Twitter) address complaints from accounts that do identity theft? I have been complaining about it day after day for months and their only response is that someone will contact me. Nobody has ever done it and criminals who handle those accounts They continue to misinform and insult me ​​using my name and identity with fake accounts.

More from the same author: