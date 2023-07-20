Despite the long list of groups, organizations and letterheads that have sprung up like storm mushrooms around the figure of the senator Xochitl Galvezthe soul and guiding axis of the opposition is represented by the BREAD of the northern barbarians Manuel J. Clouthierof the neoconservative plan of the Madrid Charter Signed by bakers with the far-right Vox of Spain and the ideological and economic guardians of the neoliberalism of Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

the troika PRIANREDE is subordinated to the interests of the motor of the neoliberal coalition: Claudio X. Gonzalez and the ideological, political and national security bloc that is placed on the right of the Mexican stage, and the three party leaders are going to be left with the cake of the legislative, state and municipal candidacies.

the senator Galvez he fell to the conservative right-neoliberal-ultra-right alliance like a glove due to his almost immediate positioning as the contrasting media figure with the President Lopez Obrador. But it is only a media effect due to its maximum scope as a rebellious, responsive and grumbling, but leaving the definition of the political-economic-geopolitical project to the mr xto the ideologues of neoliberalism salinista: Jose Angel Gurría Trevino as a representative of transnational economic power and Ildefonso Guajardo as in charge of guaranteeing the signing of the Free Trade Agreement 2.0 with the interests of US domination and the middle class that repudiates Lopez Obrador’s populism.

Although it is not noticeable on the public stage, the manipulative hand of the former president Gortari Salt Flats Yes, it has had some very direct expressions through journalists and intellectuals who were part of its power bloc, in addition to the Salinista representation of Gurría Ordóñez as the person in charge of drafting Senator Gálvez’s economic plan, while the political and ideological plan was already finished by Mr. X.

What is disputed in the front opposition is the representative figure of the neoconservative project. Santiago Creel Miranda and Enrique de la Madrid Cordero come from neoliberalismwhile the chuchista Miguel Angel Mancera and the priista Beatriz Paredes Rangel They would only represent a grotesque version of the old accommodative populist PRI policy that is at the service of the interests of the neoliberal current.

The messages urging the front-line pre-candidates to decline in favor of the grumpy media image of the senator Galvez They come from those journalistic and intellectual positions of Salinism discredited by the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio.

The media circumstance has facilitated the sale of the ideological project of the neoconservative bloc: aspirationism as a definition of a social project, not so much as viable in a mixed economy, but seen as an exclusion of non-owner social sectors that depend on welfare subsidies. the senator Galvez is presented as a typology of this social escalation: beginning selling jellies and ending up as a millionaire businesswoman, government contractor and beneficiary of the honeys of power with concessions achieved as a politician and civil servant.

The speech of President Lopez Obrador on the political conflict in the presidential succession of 2024 does not seem to be exhausted in the popularization of spirits, but rather the objective of create a scenario of ideological, economic and budgetary objectives dispute. Fox, Calderon and Peña Nieto they maintained an essential social policy that did not change the wealth-poverty structure, but they privileged the neoliberal model of entrepreneurs in public policy action and facilitated that of the economy to the interests of the United States, which had been delivered by the Treaty of Salinas de Gortari.

The key of opposition bloc will be in the position that Mr. X achieves for himself as guardian of the refoundation project neoliberal and the true power behind the Eagle Chair.

Twitter: @ElIndpendent

