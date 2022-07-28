Álvaro García Ortiz submits this Thursday to the examination of Congress, the last step to be confirmed as State Attorney General, replacing Dolores Delgado, who resigned from the position last week for health reasons. The candidate appointed by the Government appears before the Justice Commission of Congress, whose opinion is mandatory, but not binding, after spending the drink that the General Council of the Judiciary endorsed his appointment with a division of twelve members in favor and seven , all conservatives, against. The passage through Congress is not expected to be peaceful in view of the criticism that García has received, especially from the PP, who has disdained him for his “remarkable closeness to the PSOE” and has shown manifest hostility towards him.

The candidate has been the right hand of former Minister Delgado in the Attorney General’s Office in recent years, where García Ortiz has so far held the leadership of the Technical Secretariat. From 11:30 he appears before the deputies, in an extraordinary session of the commission, so that he can be questioned about his career and merits. After the examination, the parties will issue their non-binding opinion on the suitability of the candidate for the position and the way will be cleared for the Council of Ministers to sign the appointment.

The Government defended García Ortiz’s candidacy because of his long career and because he was “a perfect connoisseur” of the institution, but he was not well received by the opposition, mainly by the PP. The formation of Alberto Núñez Feijóo considered that the Executive was once again “stumbling over the same stone” as when appointing Delgado (who was a deputy and minister with the PSOE) and criticized the candidate’s “remarkable closeness to the PSOE”. It did not take long for a photograph to circulate on social networks in which the future attorney general was seen in an act of the foundation of the Galician PSOE.

The deputies will not vote on his suitability, but will simply listen to the project of the next attorney general and may raise the objections they deem appropriate, in which García Ortiz’s closeness to Delgado will predictably come out. Born in Salamanca and a specialist in the environment-he was the prosecutor of the Prestige-, has developed most of his 18-year professional career in Galicia, where he was a delegated prosecutor in this matter.

Chamber prosecutor, García Ortiz entered the prosecutor’s career in 1998. He was coordinator of the then Minorca Assignment between 2000 and 2002, when he was assigned to the Santiago de Compostela Area Prosecutor’s Office. There he was appointed Special Fire Coordinating Prosecutor of the Autonomous Community.

For several years she was also a member of the Fiscal Council, an advisory body to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, for the Progressive Union of Prosecutors (UPF), an association that she chaired and to which Dolores Delgado also belonged, until she held the portfolio of Minister of Justice, before the of attorney general.