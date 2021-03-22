The opposition Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas, the main rival of President Denis Sassou Nguesso in the elections held yesterday in the Republic of the Congo, died this Monday of COVID, in a unexpected turn after the first electoral round.

Kolelas, 61, had tested positive last Friday for which he was transferred to France by plane, where he died at dawn on Monday, shortly after being evacuated from Brazzaville, the capital of the African country, on election day.

“He died in the medical plane that came to look for him in Brazzaville,” the director of his campaign team, Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda, was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.

Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas posted a photo on March 19 for his followers where he was seen wearing an oxygen mask. Photo: REUTERS

The public prosecutor of the French municipality of Bobigny indicated that it opened an investigation into the death of the opponent, whose body has not yet been repatriated.

The investigation was in charge of the criminal section.

Hours before the elections, Kolelas released a video in which, lying on a bed, he said that “he was fighting death”.

“My dear compatriots, fighting against death, but nevertheless, I ask you to get up. Vote for change. So I will not have fought at all,” he said weakened, just after removing an assisted breathing mask.

“Stand up as one man. I am fighting on my deathbed. You also fight, for your change. The future of your children is at stake,” he added before putting the mask back on.

At the time of the announcement of his death in Brazzaville there was a calm atmosphere.

A group of women in Congo cry after learning of the death of Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas. Photo: REUTERS

Election results will arrive predictably during the week, and the electoral commission affirmed that it would announce the first projections today.

In the southern neighborhoods, Kolelas’ electoral fiefdom, the situation was also calm, although a Congolese correspondent for TV5 Monde was attacked at the headquarters of his party, for which the police had to intervene.

“Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas was a great Congolese political leader. With him we expected a change. The Congolese population is very moved. At the moment, we have no idea who could replace him,” said a supporter of the deceased politician.

A historic opponent, Kolelas seemed this year the only strong rival against the outgoing president Sassou Nguesso, 77, 36 of them in power.

The outgoing president had wished him a “speedy recovery” yesterday after voting.

The voting day unfolded without major incidents, although in the middle of a great deployment of the security forces.

The Catholic Church, which was not authorized to deploy its observers, questioned the transparency of the elections.

Sassou Nguesso came to power in 1979, but was defeated by Pascal Lissouba in the first pluralist elections of 1992.

But this rare example of peaceful alternation in central Africa ended in 1997 with the return to power of Sassou Nguesso, after a civil war against the forces of Lissouba.

In 2015, he amended the part of the Constitution that limited the number of presidential terms to two.

In 2016, the re-election of Sassou Nguesso led to a violent rebellion in the Pool region, a stronghold of the opposition.

