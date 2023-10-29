Sputnik: Chisinau mayoral candidate Karaman was prohibited from speaking in Russian

Chisinau mayoral candidate Diana Caraman from the opposition Communist Party was prohibited from speaking in Russian on the Moldova-1 TV channel, which was supposed to broadcast the debate. Karaman published a video message Telegram– channel “Sputnik Moldova”.

“I appeal to all international missions and want to say that I am not allowed to fulfill my right only on the basis of the fact that I speak Russian. I think this is illegal,” the deputy said. She recalled that government officials address voters in Russian, and called such a restriction against her discrimination.

Karaman also noted that, in her opinion, the ruling party was behind the order to remove her from the debate.

Earlier in Ukraine they called for the disposal of the Russian-speaking population of the country for refusing to switch to the state language. A similar proposal was made by former Verkhovna Rada deputy Irina Farion, adding that such people should be sent to dig trenches for “holy Ukrainian soldiers.”