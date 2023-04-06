Real Madrid have a clear goal for this season: to be champions of the Champions League. Although the club has the option of winning the Copa del Rey in a month, the natural objective of the team from the Spanish capital is to be the winner of the UEFA orejona. This possible success or failure in the same way will define the future of Carlo Ancelotti within the club as a coach.
The scenario is simple, in case of winning the Champions League, Ancelotti, who by the way could have had an agreement with the Brazilian team for weeks in case of emergency, will continue with the club and will be able to fulfill his contract. If the result is negative and the team does not win the fifteenth Orejona, then the Italian will have to step aside from the club and Florentino Pérez will look for his replacement within the market. One of the men that the president of the White House has in mind is that of Pochettino.
According to the information in the newspaper SportFor several years Mauricio’s work has been very much to the taste of Florentino, who also likes the low profile of the Argentine. If Ancelotti’s time ends, the Merengue president will sit down with the former PSG coach to talk about his possible arrival at the Merengue team, with the understanding that while Pochettino is not the only option on the table, he is one of the that the president of the most winning team in Europe like the most.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#candidate #Florentino #Pérez #mind #replace #Ancelotti #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply