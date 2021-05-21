Morena’s candidate for mayor of San Cristóbal de las Casas was held for nearly nine hours in the indigenous town of Los Llanos and the video in which a horde of men humiliated him in the streets, barefoot and with a rope around his neck He has seen half of Mexico. Maybe more. Did you fear for your life? “Yes, I had a natural fear, I don’t have to deny it. I didn’t understand what was happening, I hadn’t done anything. That’s why I told them not to hurt me. But with the rope, yes, I was afraid, “says Juan Salvador Camacho Velasco by phone. Although everyone knows that in some indigenous villages they tend to pressure and ridicule those with whom they claim to have pending accounts, the thing is not funny when there are also several cases of lynchings in towns accustomed to taking justice into their own hands.

In the middle of the electoral campaign in Mexico, there are many hilarious or grotesque anecdotes that are experienced daily, but a rope around the neck is something more than that in a country where violence reigns and where more than 30 candidates or candidates have been murdered in a few months. Those consulted in this report condemn without fissures what happened, frame it in a tradition that is repeated and, without justifying it, attribute it to the poverty and institutional abandonment that reigns in these populations. The candidate himself, who went to town with his wife and daughters – they were not detained, although they were part of the campaign team – understands the frustration of the locals of this Tsotsil community in the heart of Chiapas. “They do not have basic services, water, barely 10% electricity, there is no paving in the streets, the school is collapsing, there is no medical service. That is the reality, ”says Camacho Velasco. “And we wanted to touch it and say hello,” he adds.

But he was soon cornered, stripped of his shoes and humiliated by fifty “pure men and some young men” who did not want “politicians of any color” in town. In the cell where he was kidnapped for a few hours, he was able to receive cookies, a cake, water and a jacket, because “it was cold.” He was barefoot on a dirt and stone floor. Thus, hours passed until they released him and he was able to negotiate with them. “I apologized for all the political parties and for the three branches of the State. We have failed them. They are very marginalized communities. I promised to bring development if I am elected ”. They ended up toasting posh, a corn distillate that sealed an invitation for May 30. The Moreno candidate denies that he had promised them something that he did not fulfill when he was a local deputy, as has been published. “I’ve never been there before, no candidate ever goes to that town,” he says. He also assures that he did not pay the 300,000 pesos that they were asking for his release, “which at the beginning was 500,000.”

“This is an express kidnapping and the authorities should pursue it,” begins Juan Manuel Zardain, who works in the transparency unit of the Chiapas State Human Rights Commission. Speak, he says, in a personal capacity. “This way of doing justice by your own hand is an excess. The authorities often say that they do not intervene because there are no injuries, but there is humiliation and they denigrate a human being. If they want to punish, they should do it at the polls. It is an abuse that is repeated ”.

And it has been repeated for centuries. “Since the colonial violence that they themselves lived through and that has not yet gone away,” says anthropologist Araceli Burguete. “They suckled it from their bosses, mestizos and criollos, it’s the way they exercised power, that’s how they learned it.” Although Burguete thinks that the rope is “an excess” that he condemns as “unjustifiable and illegitimate”, he inscribes it in the history of the violence that these peoples have experienced. “It is a theatricalization, a way of humiliating and seeking a media effect. It also seeks to intimidate the electoral campaign, so that people do not go to vote, for example. They also do it with people from their own community, with a leader who has not fulfilled what he promised. They dress them as a woman, because it is the way to humiliate them. And the women themselves are also retained. There are women councilors with fear who do not dare to enter politics for that reason, they can even rape them ”, continues this professor at the Center for Research and Higher Studies in Social Anthropology (Ciesas). “These events are reprehensible wherever they occur, any violence in the exercise of power is,” he adds. In recent years, he affirms, these demonstrations have intensified, there are political interests behind, a dirty war ”. For her, these “cultural practices are an exercise of pressure, they want to symbolize that commitments are not being fulfilled, hence the ridicule, and they are frequent. It must be remembered that what we now call uses and customs are ancestral practices of how the bosses treated the indigenous people ”.

Cecilia López was one of the first indigenous mayors in the Chiapas municipality of Oxchuc in 2011 and 2012 and now continues her political life as a candidate for local deputy for a coalition of parties, including Morena, the PT, the Green and two of your state. “We peoples are governed by customs and customs, but the fundamental phase is mutual respect and this is achieved through dialogue, negotiation and good agreements. What has happened to Salvador is totally reprehensible, inadmissible. For millennia we have followed our norms and violence is not contemplated there ”, he affirms. He blames these behaviors on “poverty, not only due to lack of money” that exists in these communities. “Some leaders with unspeakable interests involve us easily and all that turns into violence. The authorities that were the fundamental pillar of our community structures have been lost due to political competition, which do not take them into account. These political processes have weakened these structures ”, he assures. “These acts of violence are not our own, they are not customs and habits of a political system in healthy coexistence, but rather of political competition. They brainwash us and instill violence against people who are not of their militancy. They are manipulated, ”he adds by phone.

On the other side of the political arc, the president of the PAN State Steering Committee in Chiapas, Carlos Palomeque, also condemns what happened. “It is unfortunate that these situations occur in a process that should be calm. They are economic blackmails, express kidnappings. We do not celebrate it, no candidate from any party should go through that. ” Among his explanations of why these unpleasant spectacles are given, he mentions the uses and customs by which they are governed in these towns, with certain excesses for which “there has been a lot of tolerance.” “These acts have even been promoted by governments at all levels.” On the responsibility side, he assures that the actions of the parties “sometimes end up confronting the citizens.”

Those who live in these towns relate events that seem implausible in the light of this century. Regidores are forced to walk for 10 hours as punishment because the fertilizer has not arrived when the corn has already been sown; soft drink distributors disappeared for a few days who were locked up in the dungeon for some inexplicable reason; the charge of 3,000 pesos for a chicken that was crossed between the wheels of a vehicle that was passing by. Or, directly, lynchings, if the offense is greater. It is not unusual for them to threaten to douse them with gasoline and burn them or to hold people for money. But this of the candidates had been seen less. The rope around his neck is a last boldness that leaves you speechless.

