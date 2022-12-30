The candidates for political spokesperson and general secretary, Patricia Guasp and Adrián Vázquez, in the center. In the background, the president of Cs, Inés Arrimadas, during the presentation of her candidacy, a week ago, together with Congress. Gustavo Valiente (Europa Press)

Three candidacies will face each other for the leadership of Ciudadanos within two weeks. The one headed by the coordinator of Cs in the Balearic Islands, Patricia Guasp, and the MEP Adrián Vázquez – and of which the party president, Inés Arrimadas, is a part, in last place; the one led by the parliamentary spokesman, Edmundo Bal, and the Madrid councilor Santiago Saura; and a third promoted by two barely known members, the member Marcos Morales and the mayor of the City Council of El Álamo (Madrid) Laura Alves. All have obtained the necessary endorsements to compete in the internal election process that will finally take place on January 11 and 12. But not all of them make it to the primaries, whose campaign starts next Monday, with the same force: the candidacy of Guasp, Vázquez and Arrimadas has doubled that of Bal and Saura in endorsements.

The collection of support, whose data was released on Thursday night, is as follows: the candidacy your party is reborn (Guasp-Vázquez), 1,367 endorsements; the ballot of citizens again (Bal-Saura), 679; and of The Basis of Change (Morales-Alves), 142. The affiliates called to vote in the primaries (those up to date with payment and with at least six months as party members) are 7,642, according to leadership sources. A fact that sheds light on the bleeding that the formation has been suffering for years. At the beginning of 2020, when Arrimadas defeated the attorney in the Cortes of Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, in the last internal election process for the presidency of the party, 20,713 militants were able to participate. Therefore, there has been a loss of around 63% of Cs affiliates in less than two years.

The figures for guarantees also indicate, at least for now, the low participation in the process. Some primaries in which it has not been possible to stop the internal war, led by the confrontation between Arrimadas and Bal, to lead a party in serious risk of disappearing. The quarrels have prevented reaching a unitary candidacy that would materialize the re-founding process launched in July. Specifically, around 29% of affiliates have participated to give their endorsement to one or another candidacy.

This first victory for Guasp and Vázquez, members of the team that has led the refoundation, was predictable, taking into account that a good part of the regional coordinators are on the side of their candidacy, which means greater strength to mobilize the territorial groups. “We have far exceeded the necessary endorsements and we want to return that trust in a positive campaign, with proposals and healthy competition. This match deserves it,” Guasp thanked on Twitter. “We know that the candidacy is strong and very transversal. It is only the collection of guarantees, but it is a thermometer that motivates us ”, add sources from the candidacy.

Edmundo Bal surrounded by members who support his candidacy, this Thursday, in Madrid. Ricardo Rubio (Europa Press)

We will have to wait to see if the data from the guarantees translates into the final results. The applicants now have their sights set on next Monday, in which a campaign will begin that will last until the 10th and for which the teams are finalizing their strategies. This Thursday, Bal presented his candidacy in Madrid before some 150 people. “You are brave supporting this candidacy of David against Goliath. You are people who take a step forward because they want a change, because they want us to revive this political project that is more necessary today than ever,” the spokesperson told the media. On January 12, it will be determined which team assumes the mission of refloating a decomposing Ciudadanos.