Morena’s candidate for governor of the State of Guerrero, Félix Salgado Macedonio, in a protest this Wednesday in Mexico. Sáshenka Gutiérrez / EFE

The Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of Mexico has decided this Friday to leave in the hands of the National Electoral Institute (INE) the future of the candidacy of Félix Salgado Macedonio for governor of the State of Guerrero. The INE had annulled it on March 25 for not having presented a report on the pre-campaign expenses. Salgado Macedonio challenged the decision and brought the case to court. The highest electoral judicial body determined that there were irregularities on the part of the leader of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) by failing to render accounts and rejected his claim. The electoral institute must determine in a special session next Sunday whether to endorse or cancel the list of the Guerrero politician.

In a session of almost three hours, the Electoral Court endorsed a draft resolution published on Thursday night in which it proposed to return the case of Salgado Macedonio to the electoral authority. It also requested a reevaluation of the sanction imposed initially, the INE had ordered the cancellation of the candidacy. The opinion of the magistrates was divided on Friday between those who insisted that this penalty corresponds and those who suggested that it is too harsh. “Neither the candidate nor the party delivered the pre-campaign income and expenses report, making inspection by the electoral institute impossible. This is the most serious infraction ”, said Judge Janine Otálora.

“The imposition of the sanction should not be blunt”, has countered his colleague Felipe Fuentes Barrera, who requested that the penalty “be proportional.” Salgado Macedonio claimed that he had never officially received pre-candidate status. However, the court ruled that it was. “There is evidence that they called for the vote, even when they were polls. The INE complied, ”said Judge Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón, who proposed the draft resolution. After the ruling, INE counselor Ciro Murayama stressed that the court agrees with the pre-campaigns, something that the party leadership had rejected. “There was an omission in Morena’s obligation to present income and expense reports. Now the INE must determine what sanction is appropriate ”, he has published on his Twitter account.

The Court jointly debated a project to return the candidacy to the candidate of Morena to the Government of the State of Michoacán, Raúl Morón. In that case, the judicial body rejected the proposal and its situation facing the June 6 elections has also been left in the hands of the electoral institute. This Friday’s ruling urges the INE to rule again on both cases in the next 48 hours. The decision establishes that if they maintain the annulments, they must justify the sanction in a robust way because it is a measure that revokes the human right to be voted. Despite the forcefulness of the ruling, the possibility that they will not participate in the next elections remains. “The loss of the candidacy is a possible sanction, constitutionally correct,” said magistrate Fuentes Barrera.

The decision to be made next Sunday will be a new round in the fight between the ruling party and the electoral authority. Morena has made his dispute against the INE one of the campaign flags in the largest elections in the history of Mexico. The leadership of the formation has accused the councilors of responding to the opposition and making decisions to harm them. “We trust that the court’s response will be worthy. Legality and justice are on our side ”, they had published from the official account of the training during the session this Friday.

Salgado Macedonio’s campaign was surrounded by controversy from the beginning due to two complaints of rape and several more of sexual abuse. The eve of the resolution saw demonstrations for and against Morena’s candidate. A group of feminists protested this Friday at the gates of the Electoral Tribunal shouting “no aggressor in power.” While the guerrerense leader threatened with more marches if they do not return his candidacy. “There are those who do not want us to do this, they say that we are calling for violence, that we are speaking for them and that it is violence, we have rights,” said the politician.

