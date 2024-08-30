“Let this be clear to the country. I am Centro Democrático, I am a founder, here I am and here I will stay. I will be the candidate of my party and I will do it with all pride, representing millions who cry out for order and freedom.” With these words, Senator María Fernanda Cabal, who represents the hardest right in Congress, made her presidential aspiration official this Thursday. Twenty months before the date at the polls, the announcement is another step in the entry of Colombian politics into the electoral field, particularly from a right-wing opposition that lacks a clear head and is eager to regain the power it lost in 2022 to the current president Gustavo Petro.

In the midst of this lack of leadership, María Fernanda Cabal is one of the most visible faces on the right. A member of Congress since 2014, she is the most Trumpist of the Uribe supporters: unlike the vast majority of other politicians on the Colombian right, she is a climate change denier, distrusts international organizations (she said that the OAS is “another bunch of useless bureaucrats supported by money from the gringos”), uses the epithet “progressive” to taunt her rivals (as Trump does with woke). Provocative, vehement, spontaneous, she does not go unnoticed. She has supported Vox in Spain, Javier Milei in Argentina, José Antonio Kast in Chile. And, now, herself in Colombia.

With Thursday’s statement, Cabal fully pushes the right into the discussion of his strategy for the first half of 2026, when not only the Executive but also Congress will be renewed. And it does not happen at any time, explains political strategist Augusto Reyes, who advised former candidate Alejandro Gaviria in the 2022 presidential elections. “It is a response to Senator Miguel Uribe’s video,” explains the expert in electoral campaigns, referring to a piece of political propaganda that a fellow member of Cabal’s bench spread on Monday night.

“A country that works like this does not deserve a president who does not do so. We will return to the era of: Work, work, work!” says the message from Senator Uribe that accompanies the video. In it, the man who was the head of the list of the Democratic Center for the Senate in 2022 recalls the unpunctuality of President Petro and vindicates the industriousness through former President Álvaro Uribe: he praises getting up early, a peculiarity of Colombians. Miguel Uribe’s praise for getting up early to work was the subject of much criticism on social media.

For the expert, Cabal’s announcement is explicit in something that Uribe’s video keeps implicit: the two speak more to former president Álvaro Uribe Vélez and his followers than to the electorate in general. They seek to defend their territory, their right-wing political segment, and to highlight their ties with the right-wing leader and the party he founded 11 years ago. It is a strategy that bore fruit six years ago, when then-senator Iván Duque won the presidency based on being “Uribe’s.” He even wore a sombrero and poncho from Antioquia, like his political boss, or participated in a sort of contest between pre-candidates in which he correctly answered the question about the shoe size of the man who led Colombia between 2002 and 2010.

That message is clear, says Reyes, when Cabal recalls that she was a founder of the Democratic Center. Hundreds of people were, but not Miguel Uribe, who at the time was a Bogotá councilor for the Liberal Party—the same party for which his maternal grandfather, Julio César Turbay, was president between 1978 and 1982. Thus, Cabal showed off a credential that her likely competitor does not have, which distinguishes her especially among a base loyal to Uribe, who made their opposition to the Government of Juan Manuel Santos a glue as strong as right-wing ideology. Cabal was there, with them. Uribe Turbay was not.

For Reyes, Cabal’s brief text sends another signal to another potential rival. She refers to Vicky Dávila, director of the magazine WeekThe strategist recalls that, this week, Dávila began in Medellín “what she calls a journalistic tour, but which political opinion calls a pre-candidate tour.” She is referring to a series of forums called Vicky en Semana por Colombia. “The first city will be Medellín. I will visit more than 30 cities and regions in the coming months to better understand their challenges and difficulties, and help make their achievements visible. The important thing is to be on the street with Colombians, and to have the opportunity and privilege of listening to them. Only in this way can we connect with citizens,” the protagonist explained.

Vicky, as she is known, has been pointed out as a candidate in pectoral by the former mayor of Bogotá Claudia López (and potential candidate for centrist sectors) and, despite repeated questions, she has neither denied nor confirmed having that aspiration. On August 6, several media outlets published the results of a survey of voting intention for 2026, commissioned and financed by Week. In it, Dávila appears as the leading option, along with former candidate Sergio Fajardo, with 9.6% of support. These antecedents explain the commotion over the launch of the tour this Wednesday in Medellín and, for Reyes, Cabal’s words that emphasize that she is from the Uribe party: “Here I am and here I stay.”

Beyond the reaction to Miguel Uribe’s video and Vicky Dávila’s forum, Cabal gave the starting signal to a process that in the Democratic Center has traditionally led to the nomination of several interested parties and the definition, by Uribe, of some procedure: periodic surveys, or forums, to choose the designated candidate. This allows him to open the doors to a wide range, in which for 2026 there could also be senators Paola Holguín and Paloma Valencia, or the lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella. It is a parallel process to the one that the left has started with a view to 2026, which does not begin with the names of the candidates, but with the existential question of a possible unity of the parties coalesced under the umbrella of the Historic Pact.

Despite the long time left before Colombians go to the polls, it is not for nothing that 2026 is looming over the political landscape. “Petro himself caused this. Directly, with his confusing statements about the continuity of his political project, the need for it to continue in 2026. And indirectly, because the president’s low popularity in the polls encourages early aspirations, which seek to capitalize on the opinion contrary to the Government,” Reyes argues. This can lead to the political landscape looking more and more like an early campaign, but not to defining the result in advance. “Getting up early does not mean that the sun rises earlier,” concludes the expert.

