The candidacy of Italian cuisine as a UNESCO heritage site at Summer Fancy Food

Summer Fancy Food, in its 68th edition, is the largest trade fair in North America and among the main in the world dedicated to the specialty food and beverage sector, held at the Javits Center in New York from 23 to 25 June 2024.

In this context, the celebration event took place for the official presentation of the candidacy of Italian Cuisine as UNESCO Intangible Heritage. The candidacy process started at the beginning of 2023 where the first event abroad was held at Gotham Hall in New York in June 2023 in the presence of the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida. Event also repeated, among other locations around the world, in Las Vegas in January 2024.

Present at the evening were, in addition to Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, the Italian Ambassador to the United States of America, Mariangela Zappia, the President of the ICE Agency, Matteo Zoppas, authorities, institutions and representatives of Italian and international associations linked to the world of food and wine.

The tradition, variety, biodiversity and sustainability and also the excellent DOP/IGP products that Italian cuisine offers to the world are only part of a set of social practices, habits and gestures that lead us to consider the preparation and consumption of meal as a moment of sharing and meeting. It is the collective ritual of a people who conceive of food as a cultural element of identity: a way of taking care of family and friends, inside and outside the home.

The objective of the initiative is to seize the opportunity offered by the setting of the Summer Fancy Food Show, to promote the candidacy of Italian cuisine with an event aimed at an audience of around 180 people, including opinion leaders, opinion makers, reality American and Italian entrepreneurs in the food and wine sector to facilitate the creation of consensus around the candidacy.

The New York event was coordinated by excellences of Italian cuisine, Chef Bobo Cerea of ​​the three Michelin star Da Vittorio Restaurant, with the support of Chef Enrico Derflingher, Gianni Tarabini and Fabrizio Facchini. The event was divided into moments of presentation and networking, with the awarding of around 15 ambassadors (chefs, entrepreneurs) who contributed, with their daily work in the US, to supporting and spreading knowledge of Italian Cuisine in the USA.

The event preceded the opening ceremony of Fancy Food with Italy permanently representing the foreign country with the largest presence, both in terms of number of exhibitors (approximately 290) and occupied area with approximately m2. 2,800. Also in this edition, ICE’s organization of the “lounge Italia” area is fundamental with the aim of attracting operators to raise their awareness and spread the Italian offer of the sector. The area also provides assistance to participating companies and buyers. Operators are offered the opportunity to “live an Italian experience” with a program of free and guided tastings and a busy calendar of events in the presentation and show-cooking area.

A second island hosts the Coldiretti – Filiera Italia area, which presents authentic ingredients.

The strengthening of the Made in Italy branding also takes place with the personalization of the entire Italian pavilion, graphically characterized by the logos of the Diplomacy of Growth (MAECI) and the distinctive sign Extraordinary Italian Taste, in addition to the logo of the Candidacy of Italian Cuisine for Intangible Heritage of Humanity (UNESCO), from that of the G7 of agriculture which will take place in Italy, in Syracuse from 21 to 29 September. The Italian Pavilion is characterized by the implementation of communication actions (including educational ones) in collaboration with the main Consortia and Associations.

In the presence of the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida and the President of the ICE Agency, Matteo Zoppas and the Ambassador, Mariangela Zappia, the inauguration of the Italy pavilion was held at the Javits Center.

The Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida comments: “Our main ambassador is Cuisine and the candidacy for Unesco Intangible Heritage is the right recognition of a path that sees in this millenary practice a source of pride and awareness. A world that recognizes Italy as a system is the real challenge that we must know how to interpret. We must wear the blue shirt beyond the political lines and work with determination to support and encourage the best of Made in Italy in September, at the G7 Agriculture in Sicily, where we will create an Expo of the agricultural and agri-food system to promote the “Italian System”. When we talk about good food for all, we believe that our nation has the duty to export its model, highlighting even more the link between our territory, our traditions and farmers, guardians of the environment and food sovereignty. ”.

Matteo Zoppas, President of ICE Agency declares: “US imports of Italian food products and wine recorded a trend increase of 26% in the first quarter of 2024. Starting with a great momentum that we hope will continue in the coming months. Especially after 2023, despite seeing limited growth, confirmed itself as a record year for the Italian agri-food sector, in absolute value, with 6.8 billion euros of imports out of approximately 64 billion euros of total Italian exports of the category . This allows Italy to be ranked third among food & wine suppliers in 2023 after Mexico and Canada. The United States remains one of the most strategic markets for the development of the internationalization of Made in Italy. The candidacy of Italian cuisine is a path that deserves to be undertaken also for the promotional and development value it generates and which will end in November 2025 with the international UNESCO vote. The Fancy Food Show is not only a moment of business, but also of comparison and tracking of future international trends in the food category, among the most important for Made in Italy. Fancy food is not just a United States fair but it is a fair that attracts operators from all over the world.”

The Ambassador of Italy to the United States of America, Mariangela Zappia states: “Italian cuisine is already a protagonist in the United States, as clearly emerges from the almost 7 billion of our sector exports to the country. Yet it still has enormous growth potential in this immense market, in which awareness is growing not only of its unparalleled taste and quality but also of the culture, well-being and lifestyle that Italian cuisine brings with it. For this reason, the promotion of agri-food and Italian cuisine is central to the growth diplomacy of the Farnesina, also in the United States, and it is essential to promote the candidacy of Italian cuisine in the UNESCO intangible heritage of humanity here too”.