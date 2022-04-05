Former Rio Grande do Sul governor Eduardo Leite is confident that the PSDB convention will be the “formalization” of a political understanding that could reverse the choice of João Doria as the party’s pre-candidate for the presidency. At the age of 37 and after leaving Palácio Piratini, seat of the Rio Grande do Sul government, Leite began a parallel agenda of articulations in the so-called third way. In an interview with Estadão, he defends the detachment of the names placed in this field and admits the possibility of the MDB’s pre-candidate, Simone Tebet, leading a center candidacy. Below are the main excerpts from the interview.

Mr. said that he respects the results of the primaries, but, at the same time, affirms that the sovereign process in the party is the convention. How do you intend to demonstrate that he has more electoral viability than former governor João Doria?

The convention will be the formalization of what political understanding promotes. This is not a dispute over whether the preliminaries are worth more than the convention or what is formally worth. If we have to start a confrontation from a technical-legal point of view, it is because politics has not fulfilled its role. The sentiment expressed just over a month ago by Governor João Doria was one of willingness, out of love for Brazil, to promote understanding, which is greater than himself, as was literally said in his demonstration at the BTG Pactual bank.

We all have to be open when sitting at the table. There are many people who understand that I must lead this project. There was a call in the party itself. If I just wanted to be a candidate, I had a path that assured me of that.

But mr. It also doesn’t have a significant voter intention rate in the polls…

There are political parties that are talking – the MDB, the União Brasil and the PSDB. There must be a convergence between your parties. Polls are an important instrument, but there will always be subjectivity in the analysis, which goes far beyond voting intentions. It goes through the rejection of candidates – which limits the capacity for growth – and the voter’s mood.

Is the possibility of being runner-up on a ticket with Simone Tebet on the table?

Nothing to be discarded by anyone at this point. We have to sit at the table with the humility to recognize that eventually another candidacy can gather forces. This eventually involves the possibility of not even being a candidate. My role can be different. A lot of people understand that I have to lead the process, and I feel in perfect condition for that. I feel prepared. I don’t lack willingness and will. But the resignation opened up all the possibilities for me without taking any of them away from me from a formal point of view.

Who are these “many people”? What is your political group today?

When talking about the possibility of me leaving the PSDB, there was a letter signed by more than 20 leaders. Most of them are within a political group that understands that I should have won the primaries. There are also business leaders and movement leaders who have provoked me. People wait for the movements that come from politics.

Isn’t attracting other parties something urgent for a viable center project?

I’m not worried about the weather, as long as we’re on the right track. There is a saying that goes: “if you want it faster, go alone. If you want to go further, go with someone.” We want to go further and use the entire track to promote agglutination of forces.

How does instability in the PSDB hinder this process?

The PSDB has always led and had candidates for the presidency in all elections since redemocratization. It is the party on which the most expectation of candidacy rests.

Before leaving the government, Doria called any attempt to revoke the primaries a coup. PSDB president Bruno Araújo, pressured by him, released a letter in which he said that the result of the primaries will be maintained. What does this card mean?

If a judge is called upon to ratify a settlement in court, but does not do so, what happens? It has no validity. The PSDB convention is, according to the PSDB statute, called upon to ratify or not the result of the priors. But before the formal point of view, the policy should promote understanding. I don’t know what feelings were involved last week when the governor presented his resignation. I prefer to believe that the feeling he (Doria) expressed at that event at BTG Pactual, of love for Brazil, will prevail, rather than individual aspiration. It is legitimate for the party to aspire, but that does not mean it should impose its candidacy.

Ultimately, then, the convention will decide the name of the PSDB. | That’s not what the victorious wing in the previews understands…

This is what the electoral law determines: candidacies will be defined within the scope of party conventions. But what matters is if the candidacy is politically viable, not legally. And this happens through the agglutination of forces, and not in a judicial process.

Do you expect financial help from the PSDB to perform?

The party invited me to participate in a process of national mobilization. I am heeding this summons.

What is Sérgio Moro’s role now in this debate about the presidential election?

He starred in an important Lava Jato process, through Lava Jato. He played a relevant role in the political environment. This makes him an important piece on this board.

Mr. talks about pacifying Brazil. Alckmin, in 2018, tried the flag of conciliation, but it did not enchant…

It was another environment. Brazil was coming from the height of Lava Jato and the impeachment of the president (Dilma Rousseff). It was an environment that generated aversion to politics. Today we experience the effect of anti-politics. It is another political environment and there will be other candidates. I’m also presenting myself as a generational change.

Shouldn’t the definition of a programmatic base be the focus of the center’s conversations?

That’s how I guided my driving for governor. We were promoting a convergent agenda. Now, given the polarized situation in the national election, expectations are very high about who will lead the project. There is already a certain perception of the agenda that brings us together, with occasional differences. We have such a fragmented model that at the time of the election we need to discuss how to promote convergence.

The political center may not even reach the 2nd round, but it will be decisive for the victory of one of the candidates. How to work it?

All work is to make the election viable, but it is undoubtedly much more than immediate results, it is to help push the country’s agenda in the right direction. The effects produced by a focused and honest candidacy go beyond an immediate election. They help to sow the hearts and minds of Brazilians. The agenda ends up being assimilated to a greater or lesser degree by the elected government.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat