Health is one of those things to which We do not give the importance it deserves until it is missing. Being alert to the warnings of the body becomes indispensable because an early diagnosis causes it to begin with proper treatment as soon as possible, which in many cases can be a big difference. Learning to recognize some of these signals is key to certain diseases that cause us anguish, because although in Spain the most frequent cancer is that of colon and rectum, according to Redecan (Spanish network of cancer records), there are others that are equally worrisome and that we can also detect by a curious symptom that appears when speaking.

Living distressed or afraid that a disease of these characteristics can be developed is nothing healthy, but learn that there are some symptoms like this It affects speech can help those who suffer from going to the corresponding healthcare professional before what would do in other circumstances. Normally, this medical visit will serve to reassure the patient, because this type of symptoms is also associated with other diseases or discomforts that are not serious, but this difference will always be better than It is indicated by an expert after doing the corresponding tests than keep the doubt.

Ronquera: The symptom alerting to throat cancer

Thus, throat cancer is manifested: these are the first symptoms to which to pay attention

The rumor or aphonia It can be one of the symptoms of throat or larynx cancer, although it is not in all cases. A rumor that Do not heals and lengthens three or four weeksinstead of the days that the usual rumors, it must be a reason for alert and go to the doctor is one of the logical steps to be given. This is not the only symptom that can be a sign of this type of cancer, also the throat pain that does not improve in weeks, cough, neck pain or ear or swelling in the neck area. Also weight loss for no apparent reason.

Throat or larynx cancer is not the only one that can produce the rumor as a symptom, it can also happen with others, such as lung cancer. This type of cancer can also present symptoms such as persistent cough, expectoration with blood, lack of air, bone or thoracic paindifficulty swallowing or weight loss. Faced with any suspicion, it is important to go to the specialist, especially if, as we say, the symptoms that could be caused by any other disease, such as the rumor, do not disappear in the expected time.

Other diseases that produce rum

There are other diseases that cause aphonia. Istock

As we have already pointed out, A rumor that is not cured in three or four weeks can be a symptom of some cancersuch as the larynx or lung, but not all ronqueras are caused by cancer, there are many other reasons that can lead us to have a torn voice for a few days and The most common is laryngitisnormally as a consequence of a cold or an infection of the upper respiratory tract.





It also produces rum Excessive voice use (As happens when speaking aloud in noisy places, for example), due to the appearance of nodules, polyps and vocal cysts, sometimes stomach acidity can cause rum, something that also happens when there is a hemorrhage in the vocal cords. Some neurological diseases They affect the areas of the brain that control the muscles of the throat and larynx, as well as some thyroid problems.

Usually, it is not usually caused by something serious, but it is lengthened over time (more than three weeks), it is best Always consult with our trusted doctor.

References

Hoarseness. (SF-B). NIDCD. https://www.nidcd.nih.gov/es/espanol/ronquera

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for free to our new Newsletter.