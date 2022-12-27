martin elfman

Ethical advance produces a beneficial form of dogmatism. A normal and healthy society does not argue about the acceptability of rape and torture, because people “dogmatically” accept that they are inadmissible. Likewise, a society whose leaders speak of “legitimate rape” (as a former Republican congressman in the United States once did) or of cases in which torture is tolerable is a society that exhibits clear signs of ethical decadence, in which acts that previously unimaginable can become possible in a very short time.

Think of today’s Russia. In an unverified video that began circulating this month, a former mercenary from the Wagner Group (linked to the Kremlin) is accused of having crossed sides to “fight the Russians”; then an unidentified executioner smashes his head in with a sledgehammer. When Yevgeny Prigozhin (founder of the Wagner Group and a close ally of Vladimir Putin) was asked for his opinion on the video (which was dubbed “the sledgehammer of revenge” in his post), Prigozhin said it was “a death of dog for a dog”. As many have observed, today Russia behaves just like the Islamic State.

Consider also Russia’s increasingly close ally Iran, where girls are arrested for protesting against the regime and there are allegations that they are forcibly married off to their jailers for rape, on the grounds that it is illegal to execute a minor if she is a virgin.

Consider also Israel, which, while it prides itself on presenting itself as a liberal democracy, is becoming more and more like some of the other neighboring countries where religious fundamentalism reigns supreme. The latest proof of this trend has been the news that Itamar Ben Gvir will be part of the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Before turning to politics, Ben Gvir kept in his living room a portrait of the Israeli-American terrorist Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Palestinian Muslims and wounded 125 others in Hebron.

Netanyahu, the longest-serving Israeli prime minister until his replacement in June 2021, is fully implicated in this ethical decline. In 2019, as reported The Times of Israelcalled for “fighting” the growing Muslim and left-wing anti-Semitism in Europe, hours after the government [israelí] published a report that said the biggest threat to Jews on the continent was the far right.” Why is Netanyahu omitting far-right anti-Semitism? Because he needs it. Although the new right in the West is anti-Semitic at home, he is also a strong supporter of Israel, which he sees as one of the last barriers against a Muslim invasion.

Unfortunately, this is only one side of the coin. There is also an increasingly visible ethical decadence on the left woke, which has become increasingly authoritarian and intolerant in its advocacy of acceptance of all but one form of sexual and ethnic identity. Sociologist Duane Rousselle characterizes the new “cancel culture” as “racism in times of the many without the One.” Traditional racism vilifies the interloper who poses a threat to the unity of the One (the dominant ingroup); For its part, the left woke intends to do the same for anyone who hasn’t entirely abandoned the One’s old categories of gender, sexuality, and ethnicity. Now, all sexual orientations and gender identities are acceptable unless you’re a white male whose gender identity matches with their biological sex at birth. The members of this cisgender collective are told to feel guilty for who they are (for being “comfortable in their skin”); everyone else (including cisgender women) is encouraged to be what they feel.

This “new order” woke” is discernible in increasingly absurd examples. Earlier this month, the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center at Pennsylvania’s Gettysburg College wanted to sponsor a student-led event for anyone who was “tired of white cis men.” Participants were invited to “paint and write” about their frustrations with white men who are “comfortable in their skin”. Following the scandal and accusations of racism, the event was postponed.

There is a paradox in the way non-binary fluency woke coincides with intolerance and exclusion. In Paris, the prestigious École Normale Supérieure is debating a proposal to create corridors in the bedrooms reserved for people who have chosen a different sexual identity (mixite choisie), excluding cisgender men. The proposed rules are strict: anyone who doesn’t meet the criteria will be barred from even setting foot in those corridors. And of course, the rules open the door for even tighter restrictions. For example, if enough people define their identity in even narrower terms, presumably they will be able to demand a broker of their own.

This proposal has three notable aspects: it only excludes cisgender men (not cisgender women); it is not based on any objective criteria or classification, but on a subjective self-designation, and gives rise to new classificatory subdivisions. This last point is crucial because it shows that no matter how much you talk about plasticity, choice, and diversity, the end result is nothing more than a new kind of apartheid: a network of fixed and essentialized identities.

So the ideology woke offers a paradigmatic example of the way in which permissiveness becomes prohibition: in a regime wokewe never know if one of us will end up canceled because of something they’ve done or said (the criteria are iffy) or simply because they were born into the forbidden category.

Instead of opposing the new forms of barbarism (as it claims), the left woke it fully participates in them, by promoting and practicing an undisguisedly oppressive discourse. Although he defends pluralism and promotes difference, his subjective place of enunciation (the place from which he speaks) is ruthlessly authoritarian and does not tolerate discussion of his attempts to impose arbitrary exclusions that previously, in a tolerant and liberal society, would have been considered inadmissible.

That being said, we must keep in mind that all this confusion is limited above all to the narrow world of academia (and various intellectual professions such as journalism); the rest of society is going rather in the opposite direction. In the United States, for example, 12 Republican senators voted this month with a Democratic majority to protect by law the right to marry for gay couples.

Cancel culture, with its implicit paranoia, is a desperate (and obviously self-defeating) attempt to make up for the very real violence and intolerance that sexual minorities suffered for so long. But it is a retreat into the compound of a cultural fortress, a false “safe space” whose discursive fanaticism only reinforces the resistance of the majority.

Slavoj ZizekProfessor of Philosophy at the European Graduate School, is International Director of the Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities at the University of London and author of Like a thief in broad daylight. Power in the Post-Human Age (Anagram, 2021). Translation by Esteban Flamini.

