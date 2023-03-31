Almost a year after announcing his return, the Entertainment Software Association today announced to its members that the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this year has been cancelled, multiple sources confirmed.

The event was to be held June 13-16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and would have been the first in-person event of E3 since 2019.

Two sources have confirmed to the press that the organization announced the cancellation via an email sent to its members today. The email said that although E3 “still a beloved event and brand”, the 2023 version “just didn’t achieve the sustained interest needed to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength and impact of our industry”.

The THAT he concludes the email by reiterating his commitment to advocacy work.

The return of E3 for this year was announced last June along with confirmation that E3 2022 it had been cancelled. The news comes as several big names in the industry, from Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStationand more recently, Ubisoftannounced that they would not attend E3 in any capacity, with most opting to host their own digital showcases.

At the moment there are no comments from the THAT nor ReedPOP but this story will continue to be updated as more details are released…

The Electronic Entertainment Expobetter known as E3, is one of the most important video game fairs in the world. The event, which is held annually in Los Angeles, California, brings together the main companies in the sector, such as Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo, among others, to present their latest games, consoles and technology. During E3, attendees can play demos of upcoming games, attend conferences and presentations, and meet developers and gaming personalities. The first version of the event was held from May 11 to 13, 1995.

Via: IGN