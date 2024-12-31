Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 12/31/2025



The Canary Islands will enter 2025 one hour after the rest of the Spanish territory with chimes from various points on the islands and a special program full of music.

Radio Television Canaria will celebrate the beginning of the new year from Galdar (Gran Canaria), for the first time in the 25 years of life of the autonomous entity. Music will be the protagonist with artists such as Lucrecia, Pepe Benavente, K-Narias, Sonia and Selena, group Acuarela and DJ Promaster, among others.

It will not be the only broadcast point, the Mediaset group has chosen Ricardo Reyes and Ángeles Blanco for the Canarian chimes in the historic Castillo de San José de ReefLanzarote. The journalists, the presenter of ‘Informativos Telecinco’ and ‘El Desmarque’ of Cuatro, respectively, will be the hosts of the arrival of the Canarian 2025, with a new live broadcast on Telecinco.

For its part, Spanish Radio Television repeats with a couple that is already iconic in the chimes on the islands, with the presenter Roberto Herrera and the singer Nia, who welcome the new year from the town of Arucas (Gran Canaria).