The Prosecutor’s Office has denounced before the Courts of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria the shipwreck of the inflatable boat that sank in the south of the island on June 21, after 10 hours waiting for the arrival of a rescue ship, as reported by the Efe agency . That shipwreck left 36 dead and missing – one of them, a girl of about five years old. The public ministry considers that a crime of omission of the duty of relief could have been committed.

The superior prosecutor of the Canary Islands, María Farnés Martínez, has confirmed to Efe that the public ministry “endorses” the complaint presented by the NGO Caminando Fronteras, which provided the Spanish authorities with the position that allowed the location of this pneumatic, and formally requests that A criminal investigation is opened into what happened.

Spain left the rescue work of that inflatable boat in the hands of Morocco, which sank on its way to the Canary Islands coasts, sources from Maritime Rescue explained to EL PAÍS at the time. The organization, dependent on the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, pointed out that in the area where the boat was located, which had been waiting for 10 hours since its sighting, waiting to be attended to, both the Spanish rescue services could intervene like the Moroccans.

According to Salvamento Marítimo, in this case, since the boat was closest to the African coast —74 kilometers off Blaya, near El Aaiún, and twice the distance from Gran Canaria—, “Morocco expressly assumed the coordination and mobilized the means and ships that he decided at each moment”. The organization’s spokesperson assures that this procedure is usually applied by Maritime Rescue in collaboration with other States.

some recordings of the rescue operation, to which Cadena SER had access, show that there were doubts between the Las Palmas rescue coordination center and the pilot of the search plane as to whether the waters in which the boat was located were Moroccan or Spanish. The pilot insisted that they were in the waters of the search and rescue zone that corresponds to Spain. The delay of the Moroccan media in reaching the area, in any case, prevented a more rapid intervention. Two days after the tragedy, on June 23, the Ombudsman announced that he had initiated an ex officio action to determine what happened.

At 7:53 p.m. on Tuesday, the plane Sasemar 101 located the rubber boat, with about 60 occupants. At that moment, an indication was given to the freighter Azure Ships, with the flag of the Marshall Islands. The Rabat coordination center was also notified. The boat was 40 miles (74.1 kilometers) from the coast of El Aaiún (the Saharawi capital). According to Maritime Rescue sources, the shipwreck and rescue by Morocco did not take place until 6.20 this Wednesday, which means that the flimsy boat was waiting for more than 10 hours, only guarded by the freighter. Moroccan patrol boat al-mansour he was barely able to save 24 people. A Spanish helicopter rescued the girl’s body shortly after, which was floating on the high seas.