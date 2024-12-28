The Canary Islands are experiencing another intense day of rescues after the arrival of 660 migrants, including 16 minors, in nine boats

660 people, including at least 68 women and 16 minors, reached the Canary Islands this Saturday aboard nine precarious boats, in a day of rescues and interventions that once again became frenetic.

According to sources from the emergency and rescue teams, in the last inflatable boat to be rescued there were only seven men of sub-Saharan origin who were rescued by Salvamento Marítimo a few miles from Puerto Naos.

Previously, another inflatable boat had landed under its own power on the coast of Haría, in Lanzarote, near Jameos del Agua, where the emergency device treated 34 people, including five women and a baby.

It is in Lanzarote where the largest number of arrivals of the day is concentrated, since since dawn and throughout the day, in addition to this last one, five other inflatable boats have arrived with a total of 253 people on board. All of them would have left from Tan-Tan, in Morocco, and would have sailed for two days.

Shortly before, around three in the afternoon, a cayuco arrived by its own means to the area of ​​Los Abrigos, in Tenerife, with 73 migrants who were assisted by a Red Cross device, without any of them needing to be transferred to a hospital.

And around noon, Salvamento received an alert in El Hierro from the Civil Guard, whose radar detected the echo of two vessels in positions near the port of Las Restinga, so it mobilized the Adhara rescuer and the Acrux rescuer and escorted them to the dock.

In this intervention, 69 people were counted in the first cayuco, including a woman and a minor, all in apparent good health. Upon arrival, this group stated that they had made a three-day journey after leaving from Nouadhibou, in Mauritania, and indicated that their countries of origin were Mali and Guinea Bissau.

In the second canoe there were 224 people traveling, including 57 women and 14 minors who had left from Djiffer, in Senegal, on a journey of about eight days. On board, the migrants claimed to be from Senegal, Gambia, Guinea Bisau, Guinea Conacry, Ghana and Nigeria.

This Saturday’s figures, without counting the cayuco in Tenerife, raise the arrivals since Christmas Eve to 1,621 people aboard 29 boats, in a year that has once again been a record with the arrival of some 46,000 people.

A person who was trying to reach El Hierro in a canoe dies and four others are in serious condition

The NGO Caminando Fronteras, which each year monitors the deaths that occur on the different migratory routes to Spain with a report, this week estimated 9,757 people who died on the Atlantic route trying to reach the Canary Islands in boats or cayucos during 2024. .