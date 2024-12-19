Laura Bautista Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Maritime Rescue has rescued some 377 peopleincluding four deaths, aboard seven boats in the waters of the Canary Islands and in the Moroccan SAR zone since Wednesday afternoon and during the early hours of the morning.

At dawn, specifically at 2:31 a.m., a canoe was located about 18.5 kilometers south of Puerto Rico, in Mogán (Gran Canaria) with 106 migrants on board, who disembarked at the Arguineguín dock around 6 o’clock.

For its part, the Al Nair sea rescue rescued a boat with 59 people of sub-Saharan origin when it was 129.7 kilometers (70 nautical miles) northeast of Arrecife (Lanzarote). The salvamar, on its way to Lanzarote, rescued another boat at 2:25 a.m., with 60 people of sub-Saharan origin that sailed 69.4 kilometers (37.5 nautical miles) east of Arrecife.

All the migrants rescued by the Al Nair rescue ship were transferred to Puerto Naos, in Arrecife, to receive health care, where they disembarked at around 5:31 a.m.









These boats join the rescue in three emergencies in the SAR zone of Morocco, when the sea guard Urania, which was going to the wreck zone of an inflatable boat with 55 people on board, has rescued two other boats totaling 150 people, including the three deceased and 45 survivors of this inflatable boat that was searched for in the first place and that reported that it was sinking, asking for help from a satellite phone.

All of them disembarked in Puerto Naos, Arrecife, around 5 in the morning.

Specifically, on the way to Arrecife after this rescue, at around 1:26 a.m., he carried out two other interventions, with 46 and 52 people between 1:26 and 3:35 a.m.