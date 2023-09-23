The Government of the Canary Islands is multiplying calls for attention regarding immigration and the assistance of unaccompanied minors. The increase in arrivals of cayucos and boats since August has brought the total number of children welcomed to approximately 2,700. Up to 1,100 of them have arrived on the islands between August and September 15, according to data from the general director of Child and Family Protection, Sandra Rodríguez. “This situation puts us under tension and has put us on alert, for what it may mean for the months of October.”

The last of these calls for attention was carried out this Wednesday by the President of the Canary Islands Government, Fernando Clavijo, after meeting with King Felipe VI at the Zarzuela Palace. “I have transferred him [a Felipe VI] the need for Europe and the Government of Spain to take this issue with the same seriousness and gravity with which other matters of the European Union are taken,” he assured in subsequent statements to the media, to whom he predicted “a notable increase in influx on this route which, on the other hand, is the most dangerous.”

More information

Until September 14, 14,359 people have arrived to the islands by sea, 24.6% more than a year ago. Only in the first half of September 2,920 people arrived in the Canary Islands, more than triple the number in the same period last year and almost the same number as those registered throughout August. In 2020 and 2021, the bulk of arrivals were concentrated in Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria, with departures from the south of Morocco or Western Sahara and the use of boats and inflatable boats. The proliferation of cayucos is shifting the focus to other islands such as El Hierro, the westernmost one.

These arrivals lead to an increase in unaccompanied migrant minors. To serve them, according to Executive sources, the opening and reopening of centers is being accelerated, which currently totals 43 on the islands—in addition to another 400 places managed by the councils. The places in El Hierro have been expanded from 140. In addition, the opening of half a dozen resorts in Tenerife and Gran Canaria has been carried out or is being finalized. “We are working with other departments with the aim of having other resources for this first reception. Faced with this situation, priorities change, the urgency is what it is,” says Rodríguez. “But we cannot forget that obvious minors must be educated; Those who are not do not remain idle, and must take part in training workshops, training cycles in the environment, sports activities, Spanish classes…”

One of the demands of the Canarian Government is to have sufficient financial resources. “The islands cannot face the situation only with the six million allocated,” the Minister of Social Welfare, Equality, Youth, Children and Families of the Executive, Candelaria Delgado, recently explained to EL PAÍS, in reference to the money that the central Executive approved by the Council of Ministers in September 2022 for the care of unaccompanied foreign minors. Sandra Rodríguez assures in turn that the cost that it is entailing for the Canarian autonomous community, in addition to Ceuta, for example, is that it is being financed via subsidies. “Working with them means justifying income, providing documentation, with the complications that entails,” completes the general director. “This is a fixed expense for the Canary Islands, it does not occur simply because there has been a rebound. “We must act and be on the side of the Canary Islands: many of these children arrive and stay on the islands for an average of three or four years.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

On Wednesday, September 20, King Felipe VI received the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, at the Zarzuela palace. Juan Carlos Hidalgo (EFE)

Sources from the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 assure that “the will of the ministry, and of the entire Government, is to guarantee that minors are cared for and that the autonomous communities have the relevant tools at their disposal to do so.” To this end, they detail that in 2020 the islands were granted aid of 10 million euros to care for children and that, in 2022, the autonomous communities were provided with 35 million euros for the care and referral of children. these minors. The first payment, of 15 million, was dedicated exclusively to the main host regions (Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla), of which six million corresponded to the Canary Islands, in addition to another subsequent transfer of 1.2 million. This year, the islands have received those six million again. “Currently,” the sources maintain, “and with a view to the referral of minors in 2023 and the subsequent distribution of funds, the autonomous communities have been meeting last week with the General Directorate of Children of the Ministry, in a delegated commission to address this issue.”

Regarding referrals, both Rodríguez and counselor Candelaria Delgado emphasize the need to expedite referrals to other islands. “The State has to understand that the problem is more serious than a specific distribution,” says the general director. “It is urgent to stop talking about interterritorial solidarity and demand co-responsibility,” the counselor said on Friday during a visit to the immediate reception center for unaccompanied migrant minors in Valverde (El Hierro). “The Canary Islands cannot take on the migration problem alone. It is a matter of State and we demand that legislation be passed on this matter. “It is not sustainable for us to continue assuming all responsibility.”

“Emergency situation”

According to ministry data, since 2021, 348 minors have been transferred from the Canary Islands to the different provinces of the 539 that were planned. To these boys and girls we would have to add another 360 who are pending distribution among the autonomous communities during this year 2023. “We understand the emergency situation that the Canary Islands are facing,” explain sources from Social Rights, “and that is why we The ministry teams are addressing this distribution together with the rest of the communities – which are the ones who ultimately have exclusive responsibility for child care – to reach a solidarity agreement that is currently underway and that we hope will be resolved as soon as possible. possible, so it would not be necessary to make forced displacements.”

In this sense, the former president of the Canary Islands and leader of the opposition, Ángel Víctor Torres, assured Spanish National Radio on Wednesday that the Government partners of the Canary Coalition, the Popular Party, should put pressure on the communities they govern to welcome minors. “What we have to do is demand from the Government of Spain and Europe that there be a migration asylum pact,” he assured. “And to the rest of the autonomous communities, let the Canary Islands lend a hand, that this solidarity be mandatory and that it does not happen like it happened to me, who spent several years trying to get, for example, Isabel Díaz Ayuso to respond to us: Madrid has six million inhabitants. and very few unaccompanied minors. And they didn’t even respond to our letters.”

At this reception with the King, Fernando Clavijo once again demanded the need for a “single command” to manage migration. Request that was also discussed last week in the meeting held in Madrid by the acting Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, with the Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration, Justice and Security of the Government of the Canary Islands, Nieves Lady Barreto. After the meeting, Marlaska promised to include a Canarian representative in the informational (non-operational) meetings to coordinate migratory movements, which from now on will take place every ten days, according to Interior sources, reports Patricia Ortega Dolz.