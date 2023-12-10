Every day, when he gets up, the old man looks at the sea from the porch of his house. It is the sea that he threw himself into when he was just a scared child, the sea that will always remind him of who he is and where he came from. The old man’s name is Anastasio Barreto. He was born in Lanzarote in 1936, just after the beginning of the Spanish Civil War. His mother was a housewife, his father had a camel, his means of transportation for everything, the only source of income to raise two small children. “We lived inconsolably, everything was misery. We were not hungry, but we did not have food to choose from,” recalls the man, almost 90 years later, in the coastal town of Punta Mujeres, on the island where he was born. His story of the journey that took him to America when he was still a boy is not so far from those made now, in the 21st century, by migrants arriving in the Canary Islands from the African continent.

Like hundreds of thousands of Canary Islanders dependent on a dry field, Anastasio’s father ended up emigrating. He had already left on other occasions, working in the corn harvests and returning a few months later, but that was not the case this time. In Argentina he broke his back to send a few coins to the island. He felt alone and tired and in every letter he sent to his wife he asked about the boy, who was 13 years old at the time. “And Anastasio what? Did he grow up or not? It was not an easy question for an illiterate mother to answer, so the woman took out a piece of thread, called her son, and measured him from head to toe. “He put the thread in an envelope and sent it to Argentina,” says Anastasio while sipping a coffee. “Well, well, well, then he’s good to work now. Send it to me,” the father responded in the next letter.

Poster with the rates of the ships on which Canarian emigrants traveled.

On December 13, 1951, two years after seeing his father leave, Anastasio headed to the port of Las Palmas to make a 14-day voyage. He carried a briefcase in each hand. He was 15 years old. “I would like to save a photo of that moment,” he sighs. His ticket cost 860 pesetas, “a fortune,” the equivalent then of three months of farming from dawn to dusk. “People escaped in one way or another, but not everyone could, huh? Not everyone had the money or a family to help them.”

That boy was crammed with 300 other people in the hold of a warship converted into an emigrant ship. A single bathroom for everyone, salt water for showering, a Christmas alone on the high seas, cornered in the space reserved for the canaries. He spent two weeks feeling his pocket to verify that his only five pesetas were still there. “We are experiencing calamities. We were afraid. What a pity! At only 15 years old… what experience did he have? He had never left Lanzarote, he didn’t even know how to eat with a knife and fork. I was a piece of meat with eyes,” he recalls.

Anastasio disembarked in a port where a father he barely knew was waiting for him. He took him to breakfast and then to the workplace. He dwells on the details when he talks about his bed, which he had to build that same night: a few rows of brick as legs, a zinc plate as a bed base and three sacks full of straw for a mattress. “Poverty makes intelligence,” he jokes.

Father and son worked for years in a brick kiln in Buenos Aires, although Anastasio claims that the lives of his mother and little sister barely improved: they could send very little money. They were immigrants and poor, they shared a small room without electricity. And he missed his hometown, watching movies, girls… At 20 he woke up, teamed up with other foreigners to set up a cooperative and started raising chickens and rabbits, to earn a little more. He met Maruja, with whom he had two daughters and a son, and he lost his father, murdered in a robbery. And 17 years after leaving Lanzarote, coinciding with man’s arrival on the Moon, he embarked again to meet his mother again. “I didn’t know her anymore, I had even forgotten her voice. We had changed. But it was one of the most beautiful trips I took, without despising any of them,” he says.

Anastasio left Argentina permanently in 1990 and became a taxi driver. “There was a pretty big economic problem, money was worth less and less and anyone who didn’t have a little bit of knowledge was left with nothing.” There he left his children, Maruja – now her ex-wife – and he once again became an immigrant, almost 60 years old, back in Spain.

There are no records of the exact number of Canarians who, since the 15th century, left the islands in search of a more prosperous future in Latin America, especially in Venezuela, Cuba and Uruguay, where Canarians became synonymous with peasants. In a very conservative estimate, Manuel Hernández, professor of American History at the University of La Laguna, estimates the number of islanders who emigrated in the 20th century to be at least half a million, approximately 30% of the population at the time. Gallegos, Canarians and Asturians became the largest Spanish diaspora beyond the seas. “In the Canary Islands it is impossible to find a family that does not have relatives in Cuba and Venezuela,” he says. They emigrated mainly because of poverty, but also because of the Franco dictatorship, which not only brought repression but also a period of autarky and the consequent economic debacle in an archipelago that depended on foreign trade.

Unlike other Spanish migrations, and although the ships were loaded with men, the Canarian exodus was familiar: many women and children ventured to flee. The majority, between 60% and 70%, ended up returning home, says the historian. They embarked legally, with an original work contract or because a family member claimed them, just as Anastasio did, but they also did so on sailing ships that spent up to 80 days at sea at the mercy of the trade winds.

Hernández estimates that, between 1948 and 1952, at least 12,000 Canarians traveled to Venezuela in boats with sails. “At first they were well received. But in November 1948 there was a military coup d’état in Venezuela and that country began to consider all Spanish emigrants as communists, even though the majority were economic emigrants,” he explains. When they arrived, they were put in a kind of concentration camp on the prison island of Guasina, in the heart of the jungle, at the mouth of the Orinoco. “It was a real hell,” Hernández writes in his publications. The canaries, however, continued to arrive. In the end, Venezuela reached an agreement with Franco because “the regime did not want communists, but it needed labor,” the professor points out.

A ship at the mercy of the trade winds, weapons and cannibalism

There are not many people left who can tell about these clandestine trips in the first person. Most of its protagonists died, although their grandchildren and nephews continue to feed the legends of their journeys. Some of them did it last week at the Lanzarote Film Festivalwhich dedicated this year’s edition, marked by the record arrival of cayucos from Africa, to emigration.

Domingo Corujo, who emigrated to Venezuela, poses with his grand guitar in Arrecife. Adriel Perdomo

Domingo Corujo, one of the Canarian emigrants illustrious for his invention of the grand guitar, at 78 years old, recounts the clandestine trip of his uncle Pedro Corujo, back in the 1950s: “People left with boats they made here, which They bought together. My uncle’s was for 14 and they fit 42″.

The emigrants, especially Galicians and Canaries, bought dilapidated fishing boats and put captains of dubious expertise at the helm. Many passengers had no way to pay their share and ended up underselling their houses or land to leave. Those who didn’t even have that stowed away on the ocean liners that stopped at the islands. Once the Civil Guard was distracted, the sailboat was waiting for them out to sea in the south of the island and they had to row in small boats until they reached it. An armed man sneaked onto Corujo’s boat and took out his revolver to force his way in. “Here is my safe conduct,” he told them, pointing the gun. They are very similar stories to those told by the Senegalese who have arrived in the Canary Islands in recent months.

The trade winds, capable of blowing a boat without a motor all the way to the Caribbean, are also treacherous: when they stop, there is no way forward. Corujo and the others were surprised by the complete calm and stayed there, stuck in the middle of the Atlantic. “With the silly candles, it didn’t move. They ran out of food and water. The situation reached an almost unspeakable point.” His nephew says that the crew decided to draw lots who they should kill to eat.

It is not the only reference to cannibalism in the journeys of the canaries. There are documented cases on trips to Uruguay in the 19th century, according to Professor Hernández. An English ship avoided the tragic outcome on that ship. The man with the revolver, the only one who knew English, asked for groceries and wanted to know how far they were from Venezuela. “Imagine what the English would think when they were asked in the middle of the ocean if Venezuela was close or not,” Domingo Corujo mocks. It was, although it took another three days to arrive.

Canarian emigrants on a sailboat bound for Venezuela, in an undated photograph. Luis Suárez Galvá Collection. (Historical Photography Archive of the Canary Islands)

Domingo Corujo himself also emigrated to Venezuela. He went when he was 17, on a regular boat and with his entire family. They were not poor, they sought to “open new horizons.” This guitarist, who spent 22 years away from his island, regrets the opinions currently expressed “by some politicians” about immigration. “You don’t know or imagine what it’s like to have an empty stomach. One is capable of biting anything with the remaining teeth to put something in the mouth. “Don’t think so freely,” he tells them. Despite the similarities, he sees differences between the emigration of his time and that of now. Especially because then those who left prospered. He assures that they were not only received with open arms in the countryside but also in the cultural sphere or in the universities. What he sees now is something else: “Europe is not as generous as South America,” he says.

Anastasio Barreto remains silent and leans on the oilcloth with food crumbs. He watches the sea hit the black rocks on the shore. He will always be an immigrant, although he finds it difficult to identify with those who today land on the island, sometimes just a few meters from his house.

—It’s different, we went with everything legal, with a contract —he says.

—But you yourself know many cases of people who left on illegal sailboats… When you see these kids, don’t you identify with them?

— Yes, that’s the same. Like when we were here, everything was misery and we escaped. We were fighters and we went to work. People don’t give any value to that past.

The clandestine escape of Ramón Robayna from the Franco regime MM Ramón Robayna’s family learned that he had emigrated to Venezuela on a ghost sailboat when his wife, with all his things at the door of the house, alerted his children that he had lost his home. It was 1949 and Robayna, a staunch opponent of the dictatorship, had decided to flee because he spent more time in prison than on the street. The man, in his desire for freedom, decided to sell the family home to buy passage on a sailboat that would take him clandestinely to Venezuela. Robayna’s adventure is collected in History of clandestine emigration to Venezuela, by José Ferrera and in the memory of his granddaughter Pacuca, who spends her afternoons sitting on a bench in the center of Arrecife. The matter bothers her because she does not like to talk about politics and, over the years, she has been burying that family episode. “My grandfather was very red,” she summarizes. Robayna’s dream was quickly ruined and, shortly after arriving in Venezuela, he was imprisoned again. He ended up being freed in 1950 thanks to one of his daughters who brought him back. He died 10 years later.

