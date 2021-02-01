The CB Canarias has announced this Monday his new project for which he is called Lenovo Tenerife for the remainder of the season and the entire following, as the technology company in the club’s main sponsor.

The tourist chain that until now gave the team its name, Iberostar, he will continue to support the club, but not as the first patron.

In a digital meeting with the media, the president of the aurinegra entity Felix Hernandez, the player Gio shermadini Y Lenovo’s CEO in Spain and Portugal, Alberto Ruano, They showed their satisfaction with the agreement.

“At a sporting level we talk about the fact that signings, injuries, victories or defeats are news, but when you are a sports manager it is the only essential are the supports “Hernández has declared. “It has been a long process and in the end it has borne fruit, it is important for the club and because of the profile of the company we are going to join. because it represents values ​​of modernity and technology “, has insisted the Canarian president who considers that it has begun “a new was”.

For his part, Ruano has commented that this is “a milestone for life company professional “, since this was pending join the sport with the aim of growing as a brand and improve the contribution to society.

The pandemic has brought significant economic benefits to the sector technological and that is why, since the summer, Lenovo had the intention to support such an initiative.

The agreement implies that the first template bears the name of the company and various advertising spaces such as LED billboards, but also the provision of digital devices that make the Canarian entity improve on this key aspect.