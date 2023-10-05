The reactivation on Wednesday of the Tenerife forest fire in the upper area of ​​the island, within the municipalities of Santa Úrsula and La Orotava, has gone to level 2 as a consequence of its unfavorable evolution, as reported by the Emergency 112 service. The Government of the Canary Islands has thus assumed the direction of the extinction work at the request of the Tenerife Cabildo, which has also requested the activation of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) around midnight.

Hours earlier, the island corporation had estimated 2,600 people evacuated as a precaution, with 2,400 people in La Corujera and 200 in Pino Alto. The previous fire, declared in mid-August, burned around 15,000 hectares (equivalent to 6% of the island’s area) in a perimeter of 90 kilometers and forced the evacuation of more than 12,000 citizens.

Until now, the General Directorate of Emergencies has activated troops and two helicopters from the Forest Fire Intervention and Reinforcement Teams (EIRIF) of the Government of the Canary Islands, based in La Palma.

In addition, four helicopters from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, two of them with heliborne brigades of the BRIF of Puntagorda, assigned to the service of the Autonomous Community, along with a helicopter from the Emergency and Rescue Group (GES,) have joined the rest of the air and land device deployed by the different municipalities, the Cabildo and the State.

However, if necessary, other resources that the Tenerife Cabildo may request would be mobilized. The move to level 2 in the alert for the reactivated forest fire in Tenerife – relatively close to the Puerto de la Cruz area – is due to the fact that the island authorities consider that there is a serious risk, both for the population and for the property of non-forest nature, and with this measure they will be able to have greater resources, also from the State