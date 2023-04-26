Green still looks intense in the barley and corn fields of Linyola, one of the 121 municipalities bathed by the waters of the Canal d’Urgell. It’s just a matter of time. The farmers who care for them are convinced that in a couple of weeks the color will quickly change to yellow and confirm what they already take for granted: the loss of most of that crop, as well as the loss of the pear and apple production, with the risk of losing even the trees themselves. It is the last blow of the drought, which has forced the Ebro Hydrological Confederation (CHE) to close the water tap in Lleida to an area of ​​crops of about 50,000 hectares, the equivalent of five times Barcelona, ​​considered the pantry of Catalonia. It is the first time in the channel’s 159-year history that such an exceptional measure is taken in the middle of April, barely a month after the season began.

The water was still flowing this Tuesday through the 6,000 kilometers of pipes that reach some 50,000 plots and the farmers continued to irrigate their cereal fields, as has been the tradition, flooding them during the hours assigned to each plot. Deep down, they have not lost hope that the rain will appear in the coming weeks and allow them to save part of the campaign after having dedicated efforts and investments in the form of seeds, fertilizers and almost 200 euros per hectare (approximate figure). who paid in March for the entire season’s water. They have barely been able to water for a month when they should be able to for half a year.

Amadeu Ros, president of the Irrigation Community of the Canals d’Urgell, estimates that the losses caused by the loss of the cereal will be in a range of between 30 and 40 million euros, while the impact that the affectation will leave on the fruit will be higher, around 350 million euros. “We produced in the pandemic, we worked during the war in Ukraine… We have not stopped for a day,” claims the head of the infrastructure that irrigates a third of Catalan irrigated land.

An uncultivated piece of land next to another of fruit trees fed with irrigation, in Linyola (Lleida). Gianluca Battista

CHE’s decision affects only a part, but the majority, of the areas of influence of the Canals d’Urgell. While the land bathed by the auxiliary channel, 78 kilometers long, will not be affected because it will maintain its water supply, those bathed by the main channel (139 km) will be totally impacted. The problem lies a few kilometers to the north: the reservoirs that feed them, the Rialb and Oliana reservoirs, are jointly at 12% of their capacity.

Therein lies the concern of Bernat Ramon, a 34-year-old who has followed the family tradition of dedicating himself to the fields. “We will save the part of the auxiliary canal, but the other will depend on the amount of water they give us,” he affirms, expecting that the negotiations that the farmers have started with the Department of Climate Action will take effect and open the door a bit. hand. “On the land that overlooks the main canal, there is nothing to do with the cereal crops, on the fruit trees, if they give me water, I might save the trees,” he says, and recalls that seasonal workers from Morocco will arrive in July to do the harvest. and he will have to tell them to go home.

The negotiations are now focused on how to limit as much as possible the damage of a key activity not only for the peasants, but also for the entire chain of agri-food industry that depends on the area. The peasants do not know what to expect. If water is not guaranteed for the fruit trees, they will have to assume that they have lost production, but it will not end there. If they don’t want to kill the trees with stress, they have to remove all the fruits that now hang from their branches. And even so, it is not guaranteed that the fruit trees will resist the summer without rain or irrigation.

A farmer works the field irrigated by the d’Urgell canal. Gianluca Battista

“If it rained a lot, we would save the alfalfa, but the trees have to make the fruit fall and that has to be decided now,” explains Jaume Pedrós, head of irrigation at Unió de Pagesos, who thinks about the help he would have to give the Generalitat of Catalonia if it opts for the loss of production. Drought is much worse than hail, from which some trees are protected on these days of clear skies: because insurance does not cover any loss. “We come from not loading anything last year and now the trees are loaded to the top. This had to be a good harvest”, explains Pedrós.

The 62-year-old farmer and truck driver until he was able to take over the family lands because “the field is enough for one family but not for two”, is sitting on one of the cement blocks where the gates that distribute the water to the plots. In the channeling it seems that the lack of water has not made a dent yet. But Pedrós corrects. 30 centimeters to go. And he warns that he will go down further at night, when the tap has been certified. “Of the four meters deep, there will hardly be a sheet of 10 or 15 centimeters.” It will be the minimum continuous flow of two cubic meters per second to guarantee drinking water in summer and favor the survival of fruit trees decreed by the General Community of Irrigators of the Urgell Canals.

Jaume Pedrós, head of irrigation for Unió de Pagesos, this Tuesday next to an irrigation canal before the water level is reduced to a minimum. Gianluca Battista

The spokeswoman for the Generalitat, Patrícia Plaja, yesterday accused the Government of the effects that closing the tap will have on the Canals d’Urgell, considering that “no type of restriction has been applied, no rational water planning despite the fact that the drought did not start yesterday.” The president of the Canals d’Urgell irrigation community, Amadeu Ros, defended the need to modernize the canal, so that the water used can be saved with drip and sprinkler systems that make irrigation more efficient. The problem is that these improvements would mean an investment of 1,100 million euros. “Only a small part of what line 9 of the metro will end up costing, which is paid for with everyone’s resources,” he points out.

