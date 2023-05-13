The film’s director, Jad Shaheen, tells Sky News Arabia the story of the film from its inception until it reached the competition arena in the official competition of the Cannes Festival, and the difficulties that faced the team.

The film is participating in the festival, which is scheduled to be held between May 16-27, under the name “The Call Of The Brook” in the LA CINEF section, which is intended for students of art institutes. It tells the story of a young man who sees a strange thing in a cursed canal, which makes him doubt everything and hasten his fate.

16 hours of shooting

Shaheen says: “It’s a stressful experience, but it carries many moments of happiness. Moments of inspiration and discovery of the world.”

On the conditions of producing the film, he continues: “It is the production of a group of friends, and because of its very low production cost, we had to shoot the entire film in one day for a period of 16 very exhausting hours. I was really lucky.”

Praising the role of the work team, the director adds: “I cannot deny the importance of having a wonderful team of my friends, as they are the real support in this project. I was fortunate to have complete freedom in choosing the work team of actors and technicians.”

“Al-Tara’a”, starring Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, Heba Khayal, and Sarah Shadeed, written and directed by Jad Shaheen, and it is an Egyptian-English co-production between Shaheen, Ahmed Nahla and Francis Clark.

An extraordinary joy turned into a responsibility

Great happiness fills the hearts of the work team with the nomination of their film to participate in the “Cannes” festival, Shaheen describes it, saying: “I received the news of the film’s nomination for the Cannes Festival by an official email, and I felt great happiness that later turned into a real responsibility, and I realized that I was facing a big, exceptional matter, and a real opportunity that must I feel a responsibility towards her and great gratitude to everyone who was by my side during the making of the film. Partners in the success of this film.”

The film is nominated for the official competition in the festival in the la cinef section for films by students of film institutes around the world. It is the second nomination in the history of the competition and the first after 10 years for the Film Institute and the Egyptian Academy of Arts.

That is why Shaheen sees it as a motivation for all the students of the academy: “It is wonderful to feel that I am part of this hope and motivation for my colleagues. And that I can help others by giving them hope.”

Long film on the way

Shaheen is preparing to show his first feature film to the light, adding about this matter: “I am working quietly during this period on writing my first long film quietly, and it is a film similar to the movie Al-Taraa, but it is crazier, and it requires a lot of effort. I will work on it with some of the team of Al-Taraa movie; It makes me reassured that there are people I trust, and I hope that other talented people will join the film soon