The Canadian national team became the 2021 world ice hockey champion in Riga. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

In the decisive match of the tournament, the team turned out to be stronger than the Finnish national team. The meeting ended with the score 3: 2 in overtime. For the Finns, Mikael Ruohamaa and Petteri Lindbom were scored with abandoned goals, and for the Canadians – Maxim Komtois, Adam Henrik and Nick Paul.

In the semifinals, the Canadian national team beat the Americans with a score of 4: 2. The Finns won a victory over Germany – 2: 1.

In the match for third place, the Americans beat their rivals from Germany. The meeting ended with a score of 6: 1.