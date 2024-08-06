Ynet: Canadian Embassy in Israel Evacuates Families of Its Employees to Jordan

The Canadian Embassy in Israel has begun evacuating the families of its employees to Jordan due to the threat of an attack from Iran, the publication reported. Ynet.

According to the publication, the Canadian diplomatic mission informed the Israeli Foreign Ministry of its decision.

Earlier, American media wrote that Iran was noticeably preparing for an attack on Israel in the coming days, moving equipment and conducting exercises. As journalists specified, the Iranian Armed Forces are moving missile launchers and conducting military exercises.

In addition, it became known that the United States is transferring troops between Iraq and Saudi Arabia in connection with the expected Iranian attack on Israel.