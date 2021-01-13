Canadian grocery giant Couche-Tard goes for a major dam on the other side of the Atlantic. The company has reported in a statement that it is holding “friendly” talks to buy Carrefour, a transaction from which a group valued at more than 40,000 million euros would emerge. The French supermarket firm has also confirmed the contacts, although it points out that the negotiation is “in a very preliminary phase.” A caution about the future success of the operation is also palpable in the text sent by its potential buyer. “There is no certainty at this time that the exploratory exchanges will culminate in an agreement,” the Quebec-based company warns. Cautions have not contained the powerful reaction of investors to the news: Carrefour shares have soared more than 15% on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Despite being largely unknown in much of Europe, Couche-Tard is far from being an irrelevant pawn in the industry. It has 14,200 food stores around the world, which among other things offer drinks, sweets or lottery. 9,261 of them are in the United States and Canada, where it employs a whopping 109,000 people. In Europe it has 2,722 stores with 22,000 workers, with a presence in Ireland, Russia, Poland, and the Baltic and Scandinavian countries. In addition, it operates another 2,220 businesses spread throughout the rest of the world, from Saudi Arabia, to New Zealand, Mongolia, Mexico or Macao. Its market value exceeds 29,000 million euros, twice that of Carrefour, which exceeds 14,000 million.

Created in 1980 from a store in Laval, in the Quebec region, French-speaking Canada, the company offers vehicle refueling services in most of its stores, and is embarking on a process of global expansion. In November, it acquired 340 stores in Hong Kong and 33 in Macau to grow in Asia. Now, by putting Carrefour in the spotlight, it is studying multiplying its presence in Europe and Latin America, where the French multinational is well established. In total, Carrefour has 12,300 stores in more than 30 countries, which generated revenues of 80,700 million euros in 2019. It has 320,000 employees, and 11 million purchases are made every day in its establishments.

The possible operation comes at a sweet moment for both firms. Couche-Tard earned 757 million dollars in the last quarter (about 621 million euros), although its income fell: it had a turnover of 10,660 million dollars, somewhat below the 13,680 million of the same quarter last year. Carrefour did even better. In the middle of the pandemic, its sales reached 19,700 million euros in the third quarter, an increase of 8%. The turnover in Latin America was 3,600 million euros, and in Spain 2,581 million.