The former president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Francisco Camps, in the vicinity of the old Formula 1 urban circuit in Valencia, in March 2022. BIEL ALINO (EFE)

The trial of the former Valencian president Francisco Camps for his alleged involvement in the Gürtel case, which has hosted the National Court since January, enters a new break. This time, two months. Judge José Antonio Mora, president of the court, has announced that, after the day on Tuesday, the sessions will resume on September 19, after the non-working month of August. According to its initial forecasts, the trial should have ended on May 23, but the accumulated delays —among other reasons, due to the strike of the Justice Administration officials— have caused times to be disrupted and that, according to the body court, the judgment will not be handed down until at least the end of the year.

The Camps trial has already accumulated 31 sessions. Throughout them, the 26 defendants have filed before the court to testify (including Camps), as well as 109 witnesses. The court hopes to begin in September with the interrogations of the experts and police officers who participated in the investigation into the Gürtel plot, which nested within the PP and which landed in the Valencian Administration at the time of former President Camps (2003-2011).

More information

To do this, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, the corrupt network of Francisco Correa used the close relationship that the popular leader had with Álvaro Pérez, the whiskers, Gürtel’s trusted man in the Levantine community. The public ministry, which is asking for two and a half years in jail for Camps, maintains that the former head of the Executive ordered rigging awards in favor of the plot.

However, Camps’ lawyer denies that thesis. Moreover, the defense has tried to demonstrate throughout the trial that the other defendants who testified against the former president move for a personal interest: to benefit from agreements with the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor. The lawyer has also tried to discredit all the witnesses who have offered data that is harmful to the former leader of the PP; charging, for example, against Ricardo Costa, former general secretary of the popular Valencian and right hand de Camps, who assured that El Bigotes “worked with the party and the government because the president decided so”; against a former director of the City of Arts and Sciences, dependent on the regional government, who reported that the Executive of Camps imposed hiring for the Fitur 2009 tourism fair with Orange Market, a company of the plot; or against an employee of the Generalitat who described how Gürtel roamed freely for the regional Administration.

The secretary of the tennis club

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. See also Fiorenzuola beaten 3-1, Entella wins and puts Reggiana in their sights subscribe

To corroborate his version, Camps’ defense called on Tuesday Juan José Gómez, former secretary of the Valencia Tennis Club and “a very good friend of Francisco Camps for more than 30 years” —”for more than 15 years” as a witness. We were playing a double tennis every Friday”—. The former president’s lawyer seeks to counter the confession of El Bigotes, who said that, on one occasion, he went to that facility to meet Camps, who promised him right there that he would give him an irregular concession: “He was in the area of ​​the ski slopes game, playing sports with his family. We talked outside for a long time and, as soon as I finished, I went to look for Mónica Magariños and Isabel Jordán, [dos empleadas de Gürtel], who were waiting for me inside. I told them then that everything had been said, that we should leave: Paco had directly awarded me the production of the entire act. He told me: ‘You will do everything’.

Juan José Gómez, former secretary of the Valencia Tennis Club, during his statement as a witness in the trial against Camps, this Tuesday.

Magariños and Jordán confirmed that story. But Gómez says that this appointment could not take place because the three could not access the interior of the club without “a member” to accompany them. The former secretary asserts that, according to the rules of the facilities, the person in charge of security should not have let them pass the door. Gómez has admitted that, on one occasion, he met Álvaro Pérez, who offered him his services to organize the centenary events of the tennis club, but that they did not hire him: “I remember perfectly because his presentation made an impact on me. I arrive wearing vermilion red Formula 1 driver’s boots, with a gigantic buckle, with the initials of ‘Álvaro Pérez’, with the neck of the t-shirt raised, with the glasses on the neck with the lenses…”.