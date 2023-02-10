That the daughters of María Teresa Campos are concerned about their mother’s state of health is evident in each of their statements. Terelu and Carmen prevent information that could affect her from spreading and put her well-being first. But although they dedicate time to her, her professional and personal obligations mean that they cannot spend as much time with her as they would like. Perhaps that is the reason that has led them to seek home care. This is how the magazine ‘Semana’ publishes it exclusively, which recounts how Carmen Borrego, accompanied by her husband, José Carlos Bernal, has gone to a company specialized in home care for the elderly.

Both Carmen and Terelu are attentive to their mother, who has always been a very active and sociable woman, but lately she does not want to receive visitors or participate in her traditional card games. At home, she has a domestic service that takes care of the day-to-day tasks while Gustavo, her driver and her trusted man, also remains by her side. However, it seems that María Teresa needs extra care for which they have sought a suitable professional.

For Carmen Borrego, these are complicated months since the delicate state of her mother is compounded by the open conflict with her son and her daughter-in-law, which keeps them apart just when the little girl from Las Campos is expecting her first grandchild, of whom it has been known that it will be a male. They did not spend Christmas together and he has not attended the baby shower party that the family has thrown in honor of the baby that is on the way.