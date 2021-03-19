Disgusted by the criticism their part received, members of La Cámpora asked for “the head” of the Chubut Security Minister Federico Massoni. But the governor of Chubut, Mariano Arcioni, made it clear that he is not willing to let him go. Massoni is his man of extreme confidence, the strongest politically in the cabinet and also the only one who came out “bank the stop” with the incidents that occurred during President Alberto Fernández’s visit to Lago Puelo last Saturday.

At least these would have been the words of Arcioni during a meeting he had with his friend from the university: the president of the Chamber of Deputies Sergio Massa. The summary was that Massa asked Arcioni that his Minister of Security “lower his profile” because “the boys are a little angry”. The “boys” are from La Cámpora. Massoni came out to harshly criticize deputy Santiago Igón and the mayor of Puelo, Augusto Sánchez, both campers whom he pointed out as responsible for the stone attack that Fernández’s vehicle suffered during his visit to Puelo. The president had attended that Chubut town to visit the areas affected by the forest fires that left at least 300 families without their homes and 3 fatalities.

But he could not fulfill his mission. As he was leaving the Lago Puelo Cultural Center, a group of anti-mining protesters threw stones at the truck that was transporting the president and his entourage. Alberto Fernández was totally unprotected. Without any custody. This caused a fierce internal unleash between the provincial government and representatives of the national government. The latter blamed Governor Mariano Arcioni for the incidents. “We told him not to go because of the opposite social climate that he has in the province, but he still appeared,” said Minister Wado de Pedro.

Sergio Massa, in his office. Photo Press Deputies. Arcioni’s friend was the intermediary./File

But Arcioni had his squire. It was precisely Massoni who accused Igón and Sánchez of having withheld information from him and abruptly changing the path of the president and the governor. “They were sent to the wolf’s mouth,” he said. In addition to other accusations that did not go down well in La Cámpora, including its leader, Máximo Kirchner. Massoni’s estrangement began to sound insistently in the Casa Rosada. They commissioned Massa to be the one to communicate it to Arcioni. They met in Buenos Aires the day before yesterday. Massa explained. And Arcioni too. Conclusion: at least for now, Massoni is not leaving.

. Chubut. Correspondent.