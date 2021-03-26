Improving the environmental sustainability of irrigation in Campo de Cartagena and reducing pressure on the Mar Menor is the dual objective of the regional government through the project for the implementation of precision technology and aquifer control, the Minister of Agriculture and Environment explained yesterday , Antonio Luengo, at the signing of the agreement between the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) and the Irrigation Community to implement a computerized platform for the sustainable management of fertigation of different crops, both horticultural and woody, and also to improve agricultural practices reducing nitrates.

Luengo said that the objective of the project of his department, whose tender amount is about 1.4 million euros, is to integrate all the existing information and make it available to community members, the regional government reported. There will be a control of the irrigation water gradient by means of probes. He pointed out that the works can be started in May, with an execution period of six months, to establish 500 measurement points with at least two in-depth controls, distributed in 300 points of horticultural crops, 175 of woody crops and 25 of greenhouses with floor. In addition, the current piezometric network will be expanded and there will be another 25 gauges and 25 rain gauges.

THE OBJECTIVES Program strategies of sustainable fertigation in the most representative horticultural and woody crops. Minimize the water footprint of the crop and increase the efficiency of the use of fertilizers. Characterize the response of the hydric state of the soil and plant to the fertigation regime. Evaluate the incidence of sustainable fertigation on vegetative growth, production and crop quality. Process and analyze satellite and drone images in the demonstration plots and their extrapolation to the irrigable surface of Campo de Cartagena. Develop expert control models , based on statistical techniques and Artificial Intelligence, that allow to regulate the applied water.

Regarding the agreement between the UPCT and the Community of Irrigators of Campo de Cartagena, which was presented yesterday at the Murcia Chamber of Commerce, the counselor said that “it is moving in the same direction as our project, which is to move towards agriculture every time more sustainable and precision through research and innovation, something that is particularly necessary in an area as sensitive as Campo de Cartagena, due to the conditions that occur in the Mar Menor ».

Through the agreement, the Polytechnic University of Cartagena will implement a computerized platform for the sustainable management of fertigation of different crops, both horticultural and woody, which will collect and monitor information from different indicators of the water status soil, plant and atmosphere in demonstration plots, through the use of sensors, and multispectral indices obtained from images captured by drones and satellites, said Professor Alejandro Pérez Pastor.

The rector of the UPCT, Beatriz Miguel Hernández, and the president of the Community of Irrigators of Campo de Cartagena, Manuel Martínez Madrid, stressed that the purpose of the agreement is to improve agricultural practices, betting on an increase in the sustainability and competitiveness of the exploitations, through digitization and technological innovation, and with the aim of protecting the environment and, especially, the masses of groundwater and the Mar Menor.

The work team, led by Alejandro Pérez Pastor, is made up of UPCT researchers from the Higher Technical Schools of Agronomic Engineering and Industrial Engineering, as well as the Faculty of Business Sciences. “With this collaboration between the UPCT and the irrigators of Campo de Cartagena, it is intended to achieve a model agriculture, totally respectful of the environment and that maintains the irrigation of Campo de Cartagena as an international benchmark in the proper use of water resources”, explained Pérez Pastor.

The event was also attended by the head of the Planning Office of the Hydrographic Confederation, Jesús García; the general director of Water, Sebastián Delgado; and the president of the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct, Lucas Jiménez.

Counselor Antonio Luengo pointed out, on the other hand, that the Region of Murcia “will oppose those who want to modify the exploitation rules of the Tajo-Segura Transfer with political and partisan criteria, leaving aside consensus and technical recommendations.” All this in view of the presentation of allegations in the National Water Council, whose deadline ends on March 29. Luengo said that the position of Minister Ribera and the socialist mayors of Castilla-La Mancha “no longer surprises anyone, since they have been following a roadmap measure for two years with the sole objective of closing the Transfer.”

In his opinion, reducing the transferrable volume from 38 to 27 hectometres in Level 2 «supposes a monthly loss of 11 hectometres for the Segura basin, which will have very serious consequences on our irrigators, but also on the entire society of the Region of Murcia , Andalusia and the Valencian Community “, he indicated.