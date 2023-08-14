The arrival of an ID. Buzz California had already been confirmed by Volkswagen, but the German brand will withdraw for a while. The camper version of the electric bus suffers from an inconvenient problem: it would be so heavy that no luggage can be taken with it. Not a problem for visitors to nudist campsites, but not so practical for other holidaymakers.

The camper version of VW ID. Buzz would already weigh at least 3,000 kilograms empty, the German reports Edison. The maximum permissible weight would then quickly exceed 3,500 kilos, so that people with a driving license B are not allowed to drive it. And even when the rules of the driver’s license change, the high weight creates other problems for the ID. BuzzCalifornia.

More weight means less range. The normal ID. Buzz achieves a range of 400 kilometers with a 77-kWh package. With the extra weight and many highway kilometers, little of that will remain. Then your first overnight stay must be almost in the Netherlands. There will be a longer version with an 86-kWh package, but even with that you will not suddenly get hundreds of kilometers further.

There is a small consolation: Multivan California

Volkswagen will come up with another California, but based on the Multivan. For this, the brand takes the version with the long wheelbase and the plug-in hybrid powertrain. This gets the well-known pop-up roof for extra headroom. If a charging station is available, you can use this bus to drive to the campsite purely on petrol power.

The Volkswagen Multivan California will go into production next year. Prices are not yet known. When the development of the ID. Buzz California will resume is not yet known. Incidentally, you can go to the Dutch Ventje for a converted Buzz. This camper van is appropriately called eVentje. The short wheelbase version is used for this Buzz.