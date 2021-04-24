When the retirement of Emanuel Ginobili left Argentina without representatives in the NBA for the first time in 16 years, and before the National Team achieved a second place in the 2019 World Cup in China that allowed their own and others to awaken new expectations, for many it had become complex to think about the albiceleste colors in the best world league.

However, it was a matter of time. Just as a new group arrived to take over the post of the mythical and magical Generación Dorada, it is now members of this team (the owners of El Legado, as portrayed in the book by journalist Germán Beder) who they raise the flag of the country again in American basketball.

The first was Leandro Bolmaro, when he was chosen in the first round of the 2020 draft by the New York Knicks and immediately transferred to Minnesota Timberwolves, a franchise in which the remembered point guard Pablo Prigioni works.

Of course, the Cordovan perimeter continued in Barcelona in Spain, so the one who took the post was none other than the other great symbol of this time (along with Luis Scola stainless steel): Facundo Campazzo.

Campazzo on the Ja Morant brand. Reuters photo

And suddenly, amid rumors that he could reach the NBA in the near future, Gabriel Deck broke the schemes and won a contract for this very season.

With the arrival of the Cordoba and now the arrival of the Santiago, plus the expectations generated by Bolmaro and, why not, by the young Florencia Chagas, drafted in the women’s version (the WNBA) of the league, interest in following the games grew strongly in Argentina.

To such an extent that the country became the ninth largest NBA market in the world, at least judging by the subscriptions to the League Pass, the platform through which via phone, tablet, smart TV, console or computer you can watch any game from anywhere in the world.

According to information provided by the National Basketball Association, NBA League Pass subscriptions have increased by 22% this season in Latin America. However, in Argentina the figure grew by 95%! in this campaign compared to the last championship.

That is why it is among the 10 with more subscribers outside the United States, a ranking in which it shares Latin American presence with Brazil, the second largest market (something to be expected since it has just over 210 million inhabitants compared to almost 45 million in Argentina) and Mexico (127 million people), which is ranks third.

The NBA League Pass offers NBA fans in Argentina live access to any game through different packages (be it a single individual match, all the matches of a single team or all of the season), the chance to see them again at any time on demand, live statistics, alternative audio streams (including in Spanish) and multiple viewing options.

In addition, statistical graphics and social networks are integrated and the voices are not a minor detail: there are stories and comments from the iconic duo that formed for decades on cable television Alvaro Martín and the Coach Carlos Morales, as well as former NBA champion Fabricio Oberto, who report one game a week on Saturdays.