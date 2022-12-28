Daniele Orsato won the fifth edition of the Giulio Campanati international award. The Italian whistle was voted the best referee of the World Cup in Qatar by a quality jury, appointed by the “Amici di Giulio Campanati” Association and by the Aia section of Milan “Umberto Meazza-Giulio Campanati”: journalists are part of it, including the director of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Stefano Barigelli, sports executives such as the number one of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina, exponents of the refereeing world and great whistlers of the past such as Roberto Rosetti, Pierluigi Collina and Nicola Rizzoli. Although he was not designated for the final, in the opinion of the jurors Orsato offered impeccable performances in all the competitions in which he was involved. In particular, in the Argentina-Croatia semifinal.

AMONG THE GREAT

—

The award was established for the first time on the occasion of the 2014 World Cup, in Brazil, to commemorate the “Presidentissimo” Giulio Campanati, historic referee in Serie A (from 1952 to 1966) and internationally (from 1956 to 1966) before assume the role of designator of the top flight (1968-1972) and president of the Italian Referees Association (from 1972 to 1990). He was also a designator and member of the UEFA referee commission from 1968 to 1992. An incredible career which, after his death (October 2011), earned him entry into the Italian football Hall of Fame. The initiative, organized by the “Amici di Giulio Campanati” Association (chaired by his son Giorgio) and by the AIA section of Milan “Giuseppe Meazza-Giulio Campanati”, with the patronage of the FIGC and La Gazzetta dello Sport, aims to recognize the commitment and dedication of the “twenty-third man” on the pitch. Just like Giulio Campanati has always done, who during his long career has spent himself strengthening the refereeing movement. Orsato is the second Italian whistler to establish himself. He succeeds Nicola Rizzoli, winner of the award both after the 2014 World Cup and after the 2016 European Championships; the third edition, the one after the 2018 World Cup, went to the Argentine referee Nestor Pitana, while the prize after the 2020 European Championships was awarded to the Dutch Bijorn Kuipers. All the award ceremonies were held at San Siro, before a match for the national team, and the Orsato one will also be held in Milan during 2023.